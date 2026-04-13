Trade Europris - EPRo CFD
About Europris ASA
Europris ASA is a Norway-based discount retailer. The Company offers a broad assortment of brand name merchandise and own labels. Its offering is divided in 12 product categories: Home & Kitchen, Groceries, House & Garden, Electronics, Personal Care, Clothes & Shoes, Handyman, Hobby & Office, Candy & Chocolate, Laundry & Cleaning, Pets, and Travel, Leisure & Sport. The Europris chain comprises more than 220 stores across Norway. Its business model is based on direct ownership and franchise.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Europris ASA revenues increased 8% to NOK8.57B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 35% to NOK1.08B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Merchandise Margins - % increase of 8% to 47%, Merchandise Margins, Total - % increase of 8% to 47%.