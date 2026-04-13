Trade EOG Resources - EOG CFD

About EOG Resources Inc

EOG Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, The People's Republic of China, the Sultanate of Oman and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused in the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. It has operations offshore Trinidad, in the China Sichuan Basin, Oman and in Canada.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, EOG Resources Inc revenues increased 68% to $18.63B. Net income totaled $4.66B vs. loss of $604.6M. Revenues reflect Oil And Condensate segment increase of 92% to $11.13B, Natural Gas Gathering Transportation Marketing And Processin segment increase of 66% to $4.29B, United States segment increase of 69% to $18.27B, Trinidad segment increase of 66% to $300M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 640M auth., 268,540,507 issd., less 146,186 shs. in Treas. @ $11.7M. Insiders control 0.63% IPO 10/89, 10M shares @ $18.75 by Goldman, Sachs. Preferred Stock $.01 Par, 10M auth.:Series B, 100K issd. FY'00 and FY'00 Q's are reclassified. 04/14, 2-for-1 stock split.