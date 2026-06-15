Volkswagen Stock Forecast | Everllence Sale in Focus

Volkswagen AG (VOW) is trading at €91.75 in early European trading on Monday, 15 June 2026, within an intraday range of €88.56–€92, according to Capital.com’s quote feed at 10:20am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment remains shaped by several cross-cutting factors. Volkswagen's Q1 2026 results, published on 30 April, showed operating profit of €2.50bn on revenue of €75.70bn, down 2% year-on-year (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026). The company also said it had reduced overhead costs by €1bn as part of its ongoing transformation programme (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026). At the sector level, European automakers continue to face pressure from President Trump's threat to raise US tariffs on EU vehicle imports from 15% to 25%, a move criticised by European officials and analysts, who warned of significant output losses for Germany's automotive industry (CNBC, 20 May 2026). Reuters also reported on 1 June 2026 that Volkswagen is close to selecting a buyer for its Everllence engine unit, valued at €8bn–€9bn, as the group presses ahead with asset disposals aimed at supporting its balance sheet (Reuters, 2 June 2026).

Third-party Volkswagen outlook: Q1 pressure and tariff risks

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Volkswagen stock predictions point to a broadly constructive sell-side view, though one tempered by macro headwinds, including US tariff uncertainty and subdued Chinese demand. The targets below are denominated in euros and refer to the preference share (VOW3) listed on Xetra.

RBC Capital Markets (Outperform, single-broker)

RBC Capital Markets reiterates an Outperform rating on VOW, with a 12-month price target of €131. The bank sees restructuring delivery and the potential disposal of the Everllence engine unit as near-term catalysts, while acknowledging continued exposure to US import tariff developments (MarketScreener, 25 May 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus aggregate)

Simply Wall St compiles a 20-analyst consensus for VOW, showing an average 12-month price target of €112.08, marginally revised upward from €111.13 in the prior period, with estimates ranging from €85 to €149. The platform attributes the slight upward revision to modest positive adjustments to analyst earnings models following the group's Q1 cost-reduction progress (Simply Wall St, 11 June 2026).

MarketScreener (sell-side consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 21 analyst ratings on VOW, producing a mean Outperform consensus, an average 12-month price target of €111.54, a high of €151 and a low of €85.80. The spread in estimates reflects differing views on the pace of Volkswagen's restructuring, its China market recovery, and the net impact of any US tariff escalation on group revenue (MarketScreener, 28 May 2026).

Google Finance (single analyst)

Google Finance reports one Wall Street analyst 12-month price target for VOW of €113, representing an implied upside of approximately 26.7% to the last close price of €89.20. This single-broker figure sits in the lower half of the broader consensus range aggregated across multi-analyst platforms (Google Finance, 15 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, analyst targets range from €85.80 to €151. Buy-rated houses generally point to restructuring progress and asset disposals as potential supports, while neutral and lower-target views highlight margin execution risk and unresolved tariff uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Volkswagen earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Volkswagen published its Q1 2026 results on 30 April 2026, reporting group sales revenue of €75.70bn, down 2% year-on-year from €77.60bn in Q1 2025 (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026). Operating result fell 14.3% to €2.50bn from €2.90bn in the prior-year period, below the consensus estimate of approximately €4bn compiled by LSEG (CNBC, 30 April 2026). The group's operating return on sales came in at 3.3%, versus 3.7% a year earlier, as US import tariffs, costs related to the discontinuation of ID.4 production at the Chattanooga plant, and restructuring charges weighed on the headline figures (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026). Net cash flow in the Automotive Division improved to €2bn, compared with -€0.80bn in Q1 2025, which the group attributed to lower capital expenditure and a working capital release (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026).

The group maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting sales revenue growth of 0%–3% and an operating return on sales of 4.0%–5.5%, against 2.8% in 2025 (Volkswagen Group, 30 April 2026). Analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha expect a full-year margin of approximately 5.2%, near the upper end of that range. Looking further ahead, Volkswagen reiterated its ambition to reach an operating margin of 8%–10% by 2030, supported by continued cost and investment discipline (Reuters, 10 March 2026).

On the corporate calendar, Volkswagen's 66th Annual General Meeting takes place virtually on 18 June 2026, three days from the time of writing, with CEO Oliver Blume expected to confirm binding job reduction targets (Volkswagen Group, 5 May 2026). The Half-Yearly Financial Report, covering the first six months of 2026, is scheduled for 24 July 2026, and the Interim Report for January–September 2026 is due on 29 October 2026 (Volkswagen Group, 9 June 2026).

VOW stock price: technical overview

The VOW stock price is trading at €91.75 as of 10:20am UTC on 15 June 2026, within an intraday range of €88.56–€92. The price is sitting just above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at €91.02 and the classic pivot point at €91.63, according to TradingView data. The broader moving average picture remains mixed-to-bearish: the 10-, 20-, 30- and 50-day SMAs cluster in the €90–€91 range, while the 100- and 200-day SMAs sit higher at approximately €93.94 and €96.50 respectively. The Hull moving average (9) at €88.48 remains below the last price.

On momentum, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 54.55, placing it in upper-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) (14) registers 14.83, below the 15 threshold. Together, these readings suggest limited trend conviction at present.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €97.82 is the first reference above current levels. A daily close above that level would put R2 near €101.78 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €91.63 is the initial reference, followed by S1 at €87.67. A sustained move below S1 would risk a deeper pullback towards the S2 area near €81.48 (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Volkswagen share price history (2024–2026)

VOW’s stock price has had a volatile two years, moving from above €115 to below €84 before partially recovering, as macro shocks and company-specific headwinds drove sentiment.

The share started the window around €113–€114 in mid-June 2024, briefly touching a two-year high of €115.05 on 15 July 2024 before a broader global equity sell-off in early August dragged it back towards €101. A sharper leg lower followed through the second half of 2024: profit warnings, deepening losses in China, and a wage standoff with unions pushed VOW to a multi-year trough of €83.19 on 3 December 2024, as Volkswagen announced plans to close German factories for the first time in its history.

A partial recovery took hold into early 2025, with the stock climbing back towards €111–€112 in March as restructuring progress and a resolution to the labour dispute supported sentiment. That rebound proved fragile. President Trump’s April 2025 tariff announcements sent VOW sharply lower, with the share sliding to €86.54 on 9 April 2025. A relief rally through May–December 2025 carried the stock back to €107.91 on 16 December 2025, its highest close since the previous summer. Momentum then faded into 2026, with VOW opening the year at €107.71 before renewed tariff concerns and a weak Q1 2026 earnings report weighed on the stock through spring.

VOW closed at €91.70 on 15 June 2026, approximately 14.9% down year to date and broadly flat year on year, up 0.4% from €91.35 on 15 June 2025.