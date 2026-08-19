HomeMarkets overviewSharesEnel SPA

Trade Enel SPA - ENEL CFD

9.54+0.74%
The chart shows the ENEL stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 9.54, a high of 9.53, and a low of 9.495.
Sell

9.51

Buy

9.54

0.03
Low: 9.495High: 9.53
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.03
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close9.46
Open9.495
1-Year Change19.13%
Day's Range9.495 - 9.53

Trade Enel SPA - ENEL

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Enel is a multinational producer and distributor of gas and electricity, founded in 1962. The company operates in 29 countries around the world and generates power with a net capacity of 83 gigawatts. Enel distributes gas and electricity through the network, stretching on 2.1 mln km, and has the largest customer base in Europe with almost 64 million end users. This leading European energy company has a diversified portfolio of power stations, operating on wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and other renewable energy sources. Included to the Euro Stoxx 50 market index, the Enel share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).

Latest shares articles

Enel Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Guidance Held
Enel stock forecast: Q1 results, guidance held
Enel is an Italian utility group whose 2026 outlook is being shaped by its São Paulo concession talks, Q1 earnings and higher ECB rates. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:08, 16 June 2026
Enel Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Investment Plan
Enel stock forecast: Q1 results, investment plan
Enel is an Italian utility group listed in Milan, with Q1 2026 results due on 7 May and a €53bn 2026–2028 investment plan under review. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
07:40, 8 May 2026
Smartphone displaying Enel logo with blurred corporate website in the background
Enel stock forecast: Strategic plan, broker upgrades
Enel is an Italian utility listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage focused on its €53bn 2026–2028 plan, updated broker targets, and €1bn share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:49, 15 April 2026
Enel company logo displayed on a building window
Enel stock forecast: Full-year 2025 results
Enel is an Italian utility listed on Borsa Italiana, with its latest full-year results and Italy’s Energy Decree influencing the stock’s recent price movements. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis.
14:26, 26 March 2026
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