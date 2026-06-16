Enel Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Guidance Held

Enel stock forecast: Q1 results, guidance heldEnel is an Italian utility group whose 2026 outlook is being shaped by its São Paulo concession talks, Q1 earnings and higher ECB rates. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.78 as of 3.24pm UTC on 15 June 2026, within an intraday range of €9.70–€9.84 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several factors. The ECB raised its three key interest rates by 25 basis points at its 11 June 2026 meeting, lifting the deposit facility rate to 2.25% and the main refinancing operations rate to 2.40%, adding to the cost-of-capital backdrop for capital-intensive utilities (European Central Bank, 11 June 2026). In Brazil, Enel is seeking to reach an agreement with the regulator over its São Paulo power distribution contract, following earlier proceedings opened in April on potential concession termination, keeping the outcome a watched variable for the stock's Latin America exposure (Reuters, 2 June 2026). Enel's first-quarter 2026 EBITDA was flat at approximately €6 billion, with 2026 guidance confirmed by management at the 7 May results presentation (Morningstar, 8 May 2026).
Enel outlook: São Paulo talks frame third-party targets
As of 15 June 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a spread of outlooks shaped by the group's confirmed 2026–2028 strategic plan, Q1 2026 results, the Brazil concession review, and the ECB's June 2026 rate decision.
Enel Group IR (broker consensus)
Enel's investor relations recommendations page reports a median 12-month price target of €10.30 across 25 contributing broker houses, with the range spanning €8.80–€12.40. The high-end estimate comes from Alpha Value, which rates the stock Buy. The distribution of ratings leans positive, with most contributing analysts holding a Buy or Outperform-equivalent stance, underpinned by expectations around capital plan execution and the group's renewable pipeline.
MarketScreener (broker consensus overview)
MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €10.22, within a range of €8.80–€12, alongside an Outperform mean consensus rating. The figure reflects post-Q1 revisions, with analysts citing Enel's grid investment programme and Iberian operations as key supports. The Brazil regulatory process remains a source of target dispersion (MarketScreener, 10 June 2026).
Deutsche Bank (house view)
Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target on ENEL to €10, while reiterating a Neutral rating on the shares. The revision follows a broader European utilities reassessment, with the bank noting Enel's improving grid revenue visibility while maintaining a cautious stance on organic earnings growth relative to current sector valuations (Stockopedia, 12 June 2026).
RBC Capital (house view)
RBC Capital's Fernando Garcia reaffirmed a Sell rating on ENEL with a 12-month price target of €8.80, the most cautious published target in the current consensus range. The bank cites limited earnings growth relative to valuation and residual uncertainty over the group's Latin American concession portfolio as the basis for its below-consensus stance (The Globe and Mail, 6 May 2026).
Investing.com (consensus summary)
Investing.com aggregates 22 analysts and reports an average 12-month price target of €10.22 for ENEL, with a high estimate of €12 and a low of €8.80, alongside a Buy mean consensus rating. The consensus incorporates post-Q1 2026 broker revisions, with the Buy skew reflecting expectations of steady distribution income and capital return via Enel's €1 billion buyback programme announced in February 2026 (Investing.com, 10 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Enel S.p.A. earnings: Q1 2026 results and next release
Enel published its Q1 2026 interim financial report on 7 May 2026, alongside a results presentation. Underlying net income and EBITDA both increased by approximately 4% year on year, and the group confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, with management continuing to target EBITDA of €23.1 billion–€23.6 billion and net income of €7.1 billion–€7.3 billion, in line with the targets set at the February 2026 Capital Markets Day (Enel Group IR, 7 May 2026).
Q1 2026 EPS came in at €0.20 per share, representing 27% of the full-year EPS target already achieved on an organic basis, with the company noting support from its share buyback programme for per-share metrics. The reported figure was marginally below the consensus estimate of €0.22, while quarterly revenue of €23.95 billion was also below expectations of €26.61 billion (MarketBeat, 12 June 2026).
Networks' EBITDA contribution rose to 42% of the group total, while trading and commodity exposure fell to 3% of total EBITDA, which may support margin quality and visibility (Enel Group IR, 7 May 2026).
Enel's next scheduled earnings release is the half-year financial report for the period ending 30 June 2026, due on 30 July 2026, according to the company's official 2026 corporate events calendar (Enel Group IR, accessed 12 June 2026). An ex-dividend date of 20 July 2026 for a distribution of €0.26 per share is also confirmed ahead of that release (Stock Events, 24 February 2026).
ENEL stock price: technical overview
On the daily chart, the ENEL stock price trades at €9.78 as of 3.24pm UTC on 15 June 2026, just above its 20/50/100/200-day simple moving average cluster at roughly €9.65 / €9.72 / €9.58 / €9.07, according to TradingView data. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across the SMA family. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.76 sits close to current price, which is consistent with near-term upward momentum. Price also remains above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, which provide broader reference levels below the current price.
Momentum is upper-neutral. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 53.9, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The average directional index at 12.4 is below 15, indicating a weak trend environment where directional signals carry less conviction, per TradingView's oscillator readings.
To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €9.93 is the nearest reference above last price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €10.23 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €9.62 marks initial support, with the 100-day SMA shelf near €9.58 as the next reference. A sustained move beneath that shelf would open the S1 pivot near €9.32 (TradingView, 15 June 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Enel share price history (2024–2026)
ENEL’s stock price opened June 2024 around €6.35–€6.40 and spent the summer in a gradual recovery, climbing through the €6.50–€6.90 range by late July. The stock then softened into August, when broader European equity volatility – partly linked to global recession fears and a brief yen carry-trade unwind – pulled it toward €6.30 on 6 August 2024.
A steadier recovery followed through autumn. ENEL reclaimed €7 by early October and pushed to a local high near €7.35 on 21 October, supported by improving utility sentiment as ECB rate-cut expectations firmed. The stock spent November and December consolidating between roughly €6.60–€7.05, closing the year at €6.90 on 30 December 2024.
2025 began quietly around €7, but a sharp pullback took hold from late January, dropping the stock into the mid-€6.70s through March as tariff uncertainty weighed on European markets more broadly. A pronounced sell-off in early April – coinciding with US reciprocal tariff announcements – sent ENEL to a two-year low near €6.82 on 9 April 2025 before a recovery took hold. By late July, the stock had retraced to around €7.70–€8 and then drifted in the €7.80–€8.10 band through the remainder of 2025, closing the year near €8.88.
The 2026 rally gathered pace from January, with ENEL clearing €9 in early February after the group's 2026–2028 strategic plan and €1bn share buyback announcement. The stock reached a period high of €10.33 on 27 February before pulling back toward €9.10–€9.40 through March amid profit-taking. A recovery back above €9.80–€9.95 in April faded again in May after Q1 results came in marginally below revenue expectations. ENEL is trading at €9.80 on 15 June 2026, up approximately 10.4% year to date and approximately 23.6% year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Enel (ENEL): Capital.com analyst view
Enel S.p.A.'s share price performance since late 2024 reflects a mix of company-specific catalysts and broader macro forces. At its February 2026 Capital Markets Day, management unveiled a €53bn investment plan for 2026–2028 alongside a €1bn share buyback. The update prompted the stock's sharpest single-session gain in nearly four years and lifted ENEL toward €10.33 by late February.
The buyback and progressive dividend policy may provide some price support, while grid expansion – with roughly half the investment programme directed at electricity networks in Italy and Iberia – offers earnings visibility that may be relevant to income-oriented market participants. However, the scale of the capital commitment also raises execution risk. Cost overruns, delays, or a higher-rate environment following the ECB's June 2026 hike could weigh on returns, while any adverse outcome in the Brazil concession review remains a residual uncertainty for the stock.
On balance, ENEL's year-to-date recovery to €9.78 reflects renewed confidence in the strategic plan. However, the stock remains below its February high, and the Q1 revenue miss highlights the need for continued delivery against management's targets. Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising borrowing costs and currency volatility in Latin American markets, could offset support from European energy policy and AI-driven electricity demand growth.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Enel CFDs
As of 15 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Enel CFDs shows 95.4% long vs 4.6% short, putting buyers ahead by 90.8 percentage points and placing sentiment in strongly long-skewed territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Enel 2026
- As of 3.24pm UTC on 15 June 2026, ENEL trades at €9.78, up approximately 10.4% year to date and around 23.6% year on year.
- Key supports for the share price include Enel's €53bn 2026–2028 investment plan, €1bn share buyback programme, and progressive dividend policy.
- Risks include the execution demands of the capital plan, rising borrowing costs following the ECB's June 2026 rate hike, and ongoing uncertainty around the Brazil São Paulo concession review.
- Q1 2026 results confirmed full-year guidance; the next earnings release, the half-year financial report, is scheduled for 30 July 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Enel S.p.A. stock?
Enel’s largest shareholder is Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, which held 23.6% of the company’s share capital as of 31 December 2025, according to Enel’s investor relations data. The remaining shareholder base is widely spread, with institutional investors accounting for 58.6% and retail investors 17.8%. This ownership structure means Enel has a significant state shareholder, alongside broad institutional and public market participation.
What is the five-year Enel S.p.A. share price forecast?
The article focuses on 12-month third-party analyst targets rather than a five-year ENEL stock forecast. As of mid-June 2026, the cited 12-month targets clustered around €10–€10.30, with individual estimates ranging from €8.80–€12.40. Longer-term forecasts are likely to depend on Enel’s delivery against its 2026–2028 investment plan, interest-rate conditions, regulatory outcomes in Brazil, and the performance of its networks and renewables businesses.
Is Enel S.p.A. a good stock to buy?
Whether Enel S.p.A. is a good stock to buy depends on each trader’s objectives, risk tolerance and market view. The article notes potential supports, including the group’s €53bn 2026–2028 investment plan, €1bn share buyback and progressive dividend policy. It also highlights risks, including execution demands, higher borrowing costs and uncertainty around the Brazil concession review. These factors should be considered together, rather than in isolation.
Could Enel S.p.A. stock go up or down?
Yes. Enel S.p.A. stock could move in either direction. More constructive scenarios may depend on continued delivery against the strategic plan, stable earnings from networks, buyback support and resilient dividend expectations. Downside risks include higher funding costs, delays or cost overruns in the investment programme, weaker-than-expected earnings, and adverse developments in Brazil. Technical indicators in the article also suggest a weak trend environment, where directional signals may carry less conviction.
Should I invest in Enel S.p.A. stock?
This article does not provide investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold Enel S.p.A. stock. Any decision to invest should be based on independent research, personal financial circumstances and a clear understanding of the risks. Enel’s recent performance, analyst targets, earnings guidance and regulatory backdrop may all provide useful context, but past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Can I trade Enel S.p.A. CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Enel CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.