Enel Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Guidance Held

Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.78 as of 3.24pm UTC on 15 June 2026, within an intraday range of €9.70–€9.84 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several factors. The ECB raised its three key interest rates by 25 basis points at its 11 June 2026 meeting, lifting the deposit facility rate to 2.25% and the main refinancing operations rate to 2.40%, adding to the cost-of-capital backdrop for capital-intensive utilities (European Central Bank, 11 June 2026). In Brazil, Enel is seeking to reach an agreement with the regulator over its São Paulo power distribution contract, following earlier proceedings opened in April on potential concession termination, keeping the outcome a watched variable for the stock's Latin America exposure (Reuters, 2 June 2026). Enel's first-quarter 2026 EBITDA was flat at approximately €6 billion, with 2026 guidance confirmed by management at the 7 May results presentation (Morningstar, 8 May 2026).

Enel outlook: São Paulo talks frame third-party targets

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a spread of outlooks shaped by the group's confirmed 2026–2028 strategic plan, Q1 2026 results, the Brazil concession review, and the ECB's June 2026 rate decision.

Enel Group IR (broker consensus)

Enel's investor relations recommendations page reports a median 12-month price target of €10.30 across 25 contributing broker houses, with the range spanning €8.80–€12.40. The high-end estimate comes from Alpha Value, which rates the stock Buy. The distribution of ratings leans positive, with most contributing analysts holding a Buy or Outperform-equivalent stance, underpinned by expectations around capital plan execution and the group's renewable pipeline.

MarketScreener (broker consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €10.22, within a range of €8.80–€12, alongside an Outperform mean consensus rating. The figure reflects post-Q1 revisions, with analysts citing Enel's grid investment programme and Iberian operations as key supports. The Brazil regulatory process remains a source of target dispersion (MarketScreener, 10 June 2026).

Deutsche Bank (house view)

Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target on ENEL to €10, while reiterating a Neutral rating on the shares. The revision follows a broader European utilities reassessment, with the bank noting Enel's improving grid revenue visibility while maintaining a cautious stance on organic earnings growth relative to current sector valuations (Stockopedia, 12 June 2026).

RBC Capital (house view)

RBC Capital's Fernando Garcia reaffirmed a Sell rating on ENEL with a 12-month price target of €8.80, the most cautious published target in the current consensus range. The bank cites limited earnings growth relative to valuation and residual uncertainty over the group's Latin American concession portfolio as the basis for its below-consensus stance (The Globe and Mail, 6 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus summary)

Investing.com aggregates 22 analysts and reports an average 12-month price target of €10.22 for ENEL, with a high estimate of €12 and a low of €8.80, alongside a Buy mean consensus rating. The consensus incorporates post-Q1 2026 broker revisions, with the Buy skew reflecting expectations of steady distribution income and capital return via Enel's €1 billion buyback programme announced in February 2026 (Investing.com, 10 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, 12-month price targets for ENEL cluster within a €10–€10.30 average range, while individual estimates span €8.80–€12.40. More constructive views focus on the 2026–2028 capital programme and buyback support. More cautious views point to Brazil concession risk and limited organic growth momentum as key sources of dispersion.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Enel S.p.A. earnings: Q1 2026 results and next release

Enel published its Q1 2026 interim financial report on 7 May 2026, alongside a results presentation. Underlying net income and EBITDA both increased by approximately 4% year on year, and the group confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, with management continuing to target EBITDA of €23.1 billion–€23.6 billion and net income of €7.1 billion–€7.3 billion, in line with the targets set at the February 2026 Capital Markets Day (Enel Group IR, 7 May 2026).

Q1 2026 EPS came in at €0.20 per share, representing 27% of the full-year EPS target already achieved on an organic basis, with the company noting support from its share buyback programme for per-share metrics. The reported figure was marginally below the consensus estimate of €0.22, while quarterly revenue of €23.95 billion was also below expectations of €26.61 billion (MarketBeat, 12 June 2026).

Networks' EBITDA contribution rose to 42% of the group total, while trading and commodity exposure fell to 3% of total EBITDA, which may support margin quality and visibility (Enel Group IR, 7 May 2026).

Enel's next scheduled earnings release is the half-year financial report for the period ending 30 June 2026, due on 30 July 2026, according to the company's official 2026 corporate events calendar (Enel Group IR, accessed 12 June 2026). An ex-dividend date of 20 July 2026 for a distribution of €0.26 per share is also confirmed ahead of that release (Stock Events, 24 February 2026).

ENEL stock price: technical overview

On the daily chart, the ENEL stock price trades at €9.78 as of 3.24pm UTC on 15 June 2026, just above its 20/50/100/200-day simple moving average cluster at roughly €9.65 / €9.72 / €9.58 / €9.07, according to TradingView data. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across the SMA family. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.76 sits close to current price, which is consistent with near-term upward momentum. Price also remains above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, which provide broader reference levels below the current price.

Momentum is upper-neutral. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 53.9, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The average directional index at 12.4 is below 15, indicating a weak trend environment where directional signals carry less conviction, per TradingView's oscillator readings.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €9.93 is the nearest reference above last price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €10.23 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €9.62 marks initial support, with the 100-day SMA shelf near €9.58 as the next reference. A sustained move beneath that shelf would open the S1 pivot near €9.32 (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Enel share price history (2024–2026)

ENEL’s stock price opened June 2024 around €6.35–€6.40 and spent the summer in a gradual recovery, climbing through the €6.50–€6.90 range by late July. The stock then softened into August, when broader European equity volatility – partly linked to global recession fears and a brief yen carry-trade unwind – pulled it toward €6.30 on 6 August 2024.

A steadier recovery followed through autumn. ENEL reclaimed €7 by early October and pushed to a local high near €7.35 on 21 October, supported by improving utility sentiment as ECB rate-cut expectations firmed. The stock spent November and December consolidating between roughly €6.60–€7.05, closing the year at €6.90 on 30 December 2024.

2025 began quietly around €7, but a sharp pullback took hold from late January, dropping the stock into the mid-€6.70s through March as tariff uncertainty weighed on European markets more broadly. A pronounced sell-off in early April – coinciding with US reciprocal tariff announcements – sent ENEL to a two-year low near €6.82 on 9 April 2025 before a recovery took hold. By late July, the stock had retraced to around €7.70–€8 and then drifted in the €7.80–€8.10 band through the remainder of 2025, closing the year near €8.88.

The 2026 rally gathered pace from January, with ENEL clearing €9 in early February after the group's 2026–2028 strategic plan and €1bn share buyback announcement. The stock reached a period high of €10.33 on 27 February before pulling back toward €9.10–€9.40 through March amid profit-taking. A recovery back above €9.80–€9.95 in April faded again in May after Q1 results came in marginally below revenue expectations. ENEL is trading at €9.80 on 15 June 2026, up approximately 10.4% year to date and approximately 23.6% year on year.