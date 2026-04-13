Trade EMCOR Group Inc - EME CFD

About Emcor Group Inc

EMCOR Group, Inc. is an electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services company. The Company operates through five segments: United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. The Company's electrical and mechanical construction services involves the design, integration, installation, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; Process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; voice and data communications systems; controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber optic lines; plumbing, process and high-purity piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; and crane and rigging services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Emcor Group Inc revenues increased 13% to $9.9B. Net income increased from $132.9M to $383.5M. Revenues reflect United States mechanical construction and facilities service segment increase of 12% to $3.94B, United States building services segment increase of 17% to $2.56B, United States industrial services segment increase of 26% to $1.02B, United States operations segment increase of 12% to $9.39B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 200M auth., 69,150,775 issd., less 2,316,461 shs. in Treas. @ $16.7M. Insiders own 1.93%. PO 3/98, 1.1M shs @ $21.875 by DLJ. 6/89 & 7/90, 3-for-2 stock splits. 07/07 & 02/06, 2-for-1 stock splits.