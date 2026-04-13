Trade EastGroup Properties Inc - EGP CFD

About Eastgroup Properties Inc

Eastgroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. It owns approximately 406 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. The Company's portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, including approximately 46.6 million square feet consisting of 369 business distribution buildings containing 41.9 million square feet, 13 bulk distribution buildings containing approximately 3.5 million square feet, and 24 business service buildings containing approximately 1.2 million square feet. It holds its properties as long-term investments but may determine to sell certain properties that no longer meet its investment criteria.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eastgroup Properties Inc revenues increased 13% to $409.5M. Net income increased 45% to $157.6M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 13% to $6.09, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Total increase of 27% to 9.21. Net income benefited from Net Operating Income (NOI), Total increase of 14% to $295.2M.

Equity composition

Common Stock. $.0001 Par, 4/11, 70M auth., 27,050,095 issd. Insiders own 2.95%. PO 1/94, 1.75M shs. @ $20 by Kidder. PO 10/97, 3.5M shs. @ $22 by PaineWebber. 4/97, 3-for-2 split. *FY'00-'01 are restated, FY'02 Q's are being restated for property sales.