Trade East Japan Railway Company - 9020 CFD

About East Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the railway business, travel business, cleaning and maintenance business, station operation business, equipment maintenance business, as well as railway vehicle manufacturing and maintenance business. The Distribution and Services segment is engaged in the retail and restaurant business, wholesale business, lorry transportation business, advertising agency business and other life service business. The Real Estate and Hotel segment is engaged in the shopping center operation business, office building lending business, hotel business and other life service business. The Company is also engaged in the credit card business and information processing business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, East Japan Railway Company revenues increased 14% to Y1.483T. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 72% to Y83.75B. Revenues reflect Transportation Business segment increase of 16% to Y950.56B, Real Estate· Hotel Business segment increase of 40% to Y281.29B. Lower net loss reflects Transportation Business segment loss decrease of 53% to Y156.68B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS are estimated. FY'04 DPS&adjustment areestimated. FY'05 EPS adjusted due to rounding. 6&12/05 WAS & o/s estimated. FY'08 Q1 reported EPS=13750.07 and S/O was estimated. FY'08 2Q reported EPS=Y28,142.79. FY'08 3Q WAS estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 WAS estimated. FY'09 1Q reported EPS=Y15953.21. 01/2009, 100-for-1 stock split.