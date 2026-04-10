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About DNB Bank ASA
DNB BANK ASA is a Norway-based financial institution engaged in the provision of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance and pension products for retail and corporate customers. In addition, the Bank also offers Internet banking, mobile services and cards, as well as foreign exchange and investment banking services.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, DNB Bank ASA interest income decreased 15% to NOK46.89B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 38% to NOK39.56B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 31% to NOK24.26B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Corporate customers segment increase of 74% to NOK25.07B, Other segment increase of 42% to NOK1.9B.