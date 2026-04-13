Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for customers across a range of industry verticals ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. The Company portfolio consists of data centers which are located in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia and Canada. The Company’s PlatformDIGITAL is a global data center platform for scaling digital business which enables customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with a global data center provider. PlatformDIGITAL is also combines its global presence with Pervasive Data Center Architecture (PDx) solution for digital business and managing data.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. revenues increased 13% to $4.43B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $263.3M to $1.68B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 8% to $2.8B, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total increase of 23% to $6.37, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 24% to $6.36.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 07/12, 145M auth., 121,993,651 issd., Insiders own 1%. IPO 10/29/04, 20M shares @ $12 per shareby Citigroup. Series A Redeemable Stock, 0 issd. Series B Redeemable Stock, 0 issd. Series C convertible preferred Stock, 6,999,955 issd. Series D convertible preferred Stock, 13,644790 issd.