Trade Deutsche Euroshop AG - DEQ CFD

About Deutsche EuroShop AG

Deutsche Euroshop AG is a Germany-based company that invests in retail centers and shopping malls in cities. It focuses on retail centers in Germany, such as in Wildau, Norderstedt, Dessau, Dresden, Hamburg, Hameln, Magdeburg, Wolfsburg and Wuppertal, but also owns retail centers in Gdansk, Poland, in Klagenfurt, Austria and in Pecs, Hungary.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Deutsche EuroShop AG revenues decreased 4% to EUR157.8M. Net income totaled EUR44.1M vs. loss of EUR105.5M. Revenues reflect Germany segment decrease of 4% to EUR138.4M, Funds from Operations - Per Share (Basic decrease of 3% to EUR0.48. Net Income reflects FV Adjustments of Financial Investments decrease of 77% to EUR40.3M (expense).

Equity composition

08/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 2.000000). 01/2010, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 6 shares held @ EUR 19.5 (Factor: 1.03306). 11/2010, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held @ EUR 23 (Factor: 1.01951).