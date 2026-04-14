Trade DENSO Corporation - 6902 CFD

About Denso Corp

DENSO Corporation is a supplier of automotive components. The powertrain system business manufactures and sells exhaust sensor, ignition coils and others. The electrification system business manufactures and sells starters, alternators, lithium-ion battery packs, electromechanical integrated two-system drive electric power steering and others. The electronic system business manufactures and sells engine control computers, body control computers, transmission control computers and others. The thermal system business manufactures and sells car air conditioner systems, seat air conditioners, engine cooling modules and others. The mobility system business manufactures and sells cockpit information systems, combination meters, head-up displays and others. The industrial equipment business manufactures and sells various robots, programmable controllers and others. The life-related equipment business manufactures and sells water heaters, residential air conditioners and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Denso Corp revenues increased 14% to Y4.009T. Net income increased from Y43.08B to Y193.36B. Revenues reflect Operating Segment-Australia/Asia increase of 25% to Y1.014T, Operating Segment-Japan increase of 8% to Y1.744T, Operating Segment-North America increase of 17% to Y832.09B. Net income benefited from Operating Segment-Japan income totaling Y144.12B vs. loss of Y12.02B.

Equity composition

FY"99-02 WAS were estimated. 6/03 & 6/04 previous ANN WAS were used. FY'04&05 1Q & FY'06 1Q&3Q, FY'08 1Q WAS were estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 3Q WAS&DWAS estimated and WAS used as O/S.