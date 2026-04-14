Trade Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited - 4568 CFD

About Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals. The Company is involved in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, as well as the provision of intermediates and basic materials for pharmaceutical producing in Japan, the United States, Europe and other markets. The Company is also engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of over-the-counter drugs and vaccines, the provision of administrative services such as human resources and accounting services, real estate leasing and insurance agency business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd revenues increased 10% to Y810.97B. Net income increased 24% to Y94.32B. Revenues reflect Northern America segment increase of 26% to Y179.2B, Europe segment increase of 24% to Y103.97B. Dividend per share remained flat at Y13.50. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from Y38.99 to Y49.21.

Equity composition

FY'08 1Q&3Q O/S=WAS. 12/07, Name changed from DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. FY'10 Q1 DWAS was estimated. FY'10 Q3 DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.