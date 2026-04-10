Trade Currys PLC - CURY.L CFD

About Currys PLC

Currys plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which retails technology products and services. The Company is engaged in the sale of consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services, primarily through stores or online channels. The Company is operating approximately 832 stores. In the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, the Company trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjop brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. Its operating segments include UK & Ireland, Nordics and Greece. Its UK & Ireland comprises operations of the Company’s Carphone warehouse, iD Mobile and business to business (B2B) operations. Its Nordics operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark with franchise operations in Iceland, Greenland and Faroe Islands. Its Greece, consisting of its ongoing operations in Greece and Cyprus.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 30 October 2021, Currys PLC revenues decreased 2% to £4.78B. Net income increased from £17M to £42M. Revenues reflect UK segment decrease of 2% to £2.46B, Comparable Store Sales-Northern Europe decrease from 19 to -1%. Net income reflects Strategic change programmes decrease of 90% to £3M (expense). Dividend per share totaled to £0.01. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from £0.01 to £0.04.

Equity composition

04/2010, 1-for-2 Reverse Stock split.