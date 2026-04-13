Trade Crown Holdings, Inc. - CCK CFD

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. The Company's business is organized within divisions such as Americas, Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging. The Company's segment within the Americas Division is Americas Beverage. The Company's Asia Pacific Division segment consists of its beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Company's Transit Packaging Division segment includes industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. Industrial solutions include steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film and other related products that are used in a range of industries, including steel, lumber, brick/block, corrugated boxes, food and beverage goods, agriculture products, and a variety of other goods.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Crown Holdings, Inc. revenues increased 21% to $11.39B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items totaled $507M vs. income of $425M. Revenues reflect Americas Beverage segment increase of 25% to $4.44B, Transit Packaging segment increase of 25% to $2.53B, European Beverage segment increase of 25% to $1.84B, Other segment increase of 19% to $4.19B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $5 Par, 05/12, 500M auth., 147,871,080 o/s, net of treasury @ $185M. Insiders control 1.93%. PO: 1/67,90K shs @ $46.50 by Bear Stearns. PO 10/96, 10.6M shs @ $46.25 by Lazard Freres & Co. 6/92, 3-for-1 stock split. FY'00 Q's are CLA. FY'02 Q's are CLA. FY'04 Q's are being RES.