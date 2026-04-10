Trade Credit Agricole - ACAp CFD

About Credit Agricole SA

Credit Agricole SA is a France-based banking group that offers banking and insurance services through a network of regional, local banks and branches. The Bank's principal lines of business include: Asset gathering, French Retail banking LCL, International Retail banking, Specialised financial services, and Large customers. Asset gathering includes insurance, asset management activities of the Amundi Group, wealth management. French retail banking LCL is organized in four business lines: retail banking for individual customers, retail banking for small businesses, private banking, and corporate banking. International Retail banking include foreign subsidiaries located in Europe and around the Mediterranean. Specialised financial services provide financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates, and local authorities in France and abroad. Large customers business includes Corporate and Investment bank.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Credit Agricole SA interest income increased 1% to EUR23.8B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 14% to EUR10.55B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased from EUR2.54B to EUR5.49B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interbank transaction increase of 39% to EUR2.59B, Finance leases increase of 59% to EUR1.11B.

Equity composition

1/2007, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 26.75 (Factor: 1.016394). 06/2008, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 3 shares held @ EUR 10.6 (Factor: 1.08372). 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.049234 new shares for every 1 share held. 05/2010, Stock Dividend, 0.048491 new shares for every 1 share held.