Trade Cloudflare Inc. - NET CFD

Cloudflare Inc (NET) is an internet infrastructure suite that provides security solutions and developer services for web-based applications. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘NET.’ Cloudflare went public in September 2019.

First created in 2009, the company launched at the TechDisrupt conference in 2010. It has since grown to include 16 locations spread across the US, Europe, Australia and Singapore.

Cloudflare’s SASE or Cloudflare One is a zero-trust, network-as-a-service platform that connects users to enterprise resources with identity-based security controls. According to the company, Cloudflare One helps enterprises replace centralised corporate data centres with a single global network that provides built-in Zero Trust functionality, DDoS mitigation, network firewalling and traffic acceleration. Cloudflare One connects users securely without the need for VPN and is capable of blocking lateral movement, ransomware, malware and phishing.

The company’s Cloudflare Application Security Portfolio protects web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) from bad bots. It also thwarts DDoS attacks, and monitors for suspicious payloads and browser supply-chain attacks. Cloudflare Pages provides front-end developers with a platform to collaborate and deploy websites. Cloudflare for SaaS (software as a service) offers SaaS providers with customer data-encryption and firewall solutions. The company also provides connectivity for content delivery in China, whose internet architecture differs from the rest of the world.

Cloudflare Analytics provides users with metrics and logs regarding performance, security and reliability of website and applications, along with monitoring tails to debug origin server issues and accelerate remediation efforts. The company has various solutions for enterprises, developers, non-profits, consumers, election campaigns, at-risk websites and critical infrastructure clients.

Mathew Prince is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Cloudflare.