Trade Chesapeake Utilities Corp - CPK CFD

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is an energy delivery company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas, electricity, and propane; the transmission of natural gas; the generation of electricity and steam; and in providing related services to its customers. The Company's segments include regulated energy and unregulated energy. The Regulated Energy segment includes energy distribution and transmission services, such as natural gas distribution, natural gas transmission, and electric distribution operations. The Unregulated Energy segment includes energy transmission, energy generation, propane operations, mobile compressed natural gas distribution, and pipeline solutions operations. This segment also includes other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services. It operates primarily on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation revenues increased 17% to $570M. Net income before extraordinary items increased 18% to $83.5M. Revenues reflect Unregulated Energy segment increase of 37% to $188.1M, Regulated Energy segment increase of 9% to $381.9M. Net income benefited from Regulated Energy segment income increase of 15% to $106.1M, Unregulated Energy segment income increase of 18% to

Equity composition

Common Stock $.4867 Par, 12/11, 25M auth., 9,564,197 o/s., net of shs. in Treas. @ $777K. Insiders own 4.57%. PO 7/58, 72K shares @ $6 by Harrison & Co. *NOTE: 3/97, Company issued 639K Common Shares. PO: 11/06, 600,300 shs. @ $30.1 per share by Robert W. Baird & Co. 09/14, 3-for-2 Stock split.