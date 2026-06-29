Trade Cheniere Energy, Inc. - LNG

About Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) is an energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. The Company provides cleans, secures and LNG to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG and Corpus Christi LNG terminal. Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of five operational natural gas liquefaction Trains for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG (the SPL Project). Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas, owns and operates three Trains for a total production capacity of approximately 15 mtpa of LNG. In addition, the Company operates a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with several interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Cheniere Energy, Inc. revenues increased 70% to $15.86B. Net loss increased from $85M to $2.34B. Revenues reflect LNG revenues increase of 73% to $15.4B, Other revenues increase of 21% to $200M. Higher net loss reflects Ground Leases/Rental Expenses increase of 44% to $621M (expense), Interest Capitalized decrease of 33% to $166M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.003 Par, 12/10, 240M auth., 67,800,000 issd. less 1,500,000 shares in Treas. @ $4.56M. Insiders own 9.99%. 7/96 Reorg.plan: Share exchange b/t Cheniere Operating & Bexy Communications for 600,945 shs.10/00, 1-for-4 reverse. *12/00, Co. delisted from NASDAQ. *3/01, Exchange changed from OTCBB to AMEX.