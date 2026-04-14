Trade Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. - 6952 CFD

About Casio Computer Co Ltd

CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer and system products, as well as the provision of related services. The Company operates through three business segments. The Consumer segment is engaged in the provision of watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, electronic stationeries, electronic musical instruments and digital cameras. The Systems segment is engaged in the provision of handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems and data projectors. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of molded parts and molds.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Casio Computer Co Ltd revenues increased 17% to Y194.21B. Net income increased 47% to Y14.82B. Revenues reflect Other segment increase of 23% to Y4.13B. Net income benefited from System segment loss decrease of 51% to Y1.86B, Other segment income increase of 14% to Y238M. Dividend per share remained flat at Y22.50. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from Y41.50 to Y61.08.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-08 Q1 & Q3, WAS were estimated and used as o/s. FY'09 Q3 DWAS estimated. FY'2011, Q2 DWAS was estimated. FY'2011 Q3 DWAS was estimated. FY'2012 Q1 DWAS was estimated.