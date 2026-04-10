Trade Carl Zeiss Meditec AG - AFX CFD

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG revenues increased 11% to EUR410.2M. Net income decreased 18% to EUR37.9M. Revenues reflect Ophthalmic Devices segment increase of 10% to EUR310.9M, Microsurgery segment increase of 16% to EUR99.3M, Asia/Pacific Region segment increase of 15% to EUR181.5M, EMEA segment increase of 5% to EUR114.1M.

Equity composition

10/2006, Rights Issue, 3 new shares for every 2 shares held @ EUR 10.1 (Factor: 1.369066).