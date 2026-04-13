Trade Campbell Soup - CPB CFD

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company (Campbell) is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company's segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, and Global Biscuits and Snacks. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses. Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the products, such as Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages, and Campbell's tomato juice. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 30 January 2022, Campbell Soup Company revenues decreased 4% to $4.45B. Net income decreased 15% to $473M. Revenues reflect Meals and Beverages segment decrease of 4% to $2.54B, Snacks segment decrease of 4% to $1.9B. Net income also reflects Pension settlement charge decrease of 88% to $4M (income), Transition services fees decrease from $12M (income) to $0K. Dividend per share increased from $0.72 to $0.74.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.0375 Par, 01/11, 560M auth., 542,000,000 issd., less 219,000,000 shs. in Treas. @ $7.94B. Insiders own 44.18%. PO:6/67, 320,500 shares @ $27 by Merrill Lynch, Pierce Fenner & Smith, Inc. *NOTE: 3/97 & 11/91, 2-for-1 stock splits.