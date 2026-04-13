HomeMarketsSharesBritish American Tobacco - USD

Trade British American Tobacco - USD - BTI CFD

59.22+0.78%
The chart shows the BTI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 59.22, a high of 59.32, and a low of 59.01.
Sell

59.11

Buy

59.22

0.11
Low: 59.01High: 59.32
Sellers:
8.33333%
Buyers:
91.6667%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close58.76
Open59.19
1-Year Change42.7%
Day's Range59.01 - 59.32

Trade British American Tobacco - USD - BTI CFD

Discover the latest British American Tobacco share price with our comprehensive live chart 

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) is a multi-category consumer goods company that manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and nicotine products. The firm’s product portfolio includes, among others, cigars, moist snuff and snus, e-cigarettes, and tobacco-free nicotine pouches. The business’ most famous brands include Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, Kent, Rothmans and Dunhill. 

In total, British American Tobacco has over 200 brands that are delivered to more than 200 markets across the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions. Headquartered in London, England, the company operates 44 factories across 41 countries and supports over 90,000 contracted farmers. It is the second-largest cigarette producer around the globe.

The company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BATS and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. British American Tobacco also has a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BTI, as well as on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Spot the best trading opportunities by following BTI stock price in real-time with Capital.com.

The business traces its roots back to 1902 when it was founded as a joint venture between the United States' American Tobacco Company and the United Kingdom's Imperial Tobacco Company. 

In order to expand its market presence and diversify its business portfolio, British American Tobacco has pursued an assertive acquisition strategy, buying up a number of different companies over the decades. Some of the most prominent purchases made by the firm were Ente Tabacchi Italiani and Duvanska Industrija Vranje in 2003, Tekel in 2008, Bentoel Group in 2010, Productora Tabacalera de Tabacos SA in 2011, Reynolds American in 2017 and Twisp (PTY) Ltd in 2019.

With Capital.com’s BTI stock price chart, you can not only quickly view the current share price of British American Tobacco, but also trace the company’s shares value in historic terms.

Traded on the New York Stock Exchange since the late 1990s, BTI stock has experienced lots of volatility, characterised by multiple price fluctuations. 

In March 2000, the company’s share price hit its all-time low of $4.15. The stock then quickly rebounded and, with the exception of occasional, short-lived negative fluctuations, the BTI share price had stayed mainly in the uptrend for almost two decades, peaking at $73 in June 2017. However, it then started falling sharply, and by the end of December 2018, one BTI share traded at $31.

Ever since then, the value of British American Tobacco shares has been wobbling back and forth. The company’s stock ended 2019 trading around $42.46, after fluctuating in a range of $31 – $40 through the year. The BTI stock quote saw a steep decline in March 2020, when it dropped as low as $27.61.  

Stay up-to-date with the latest market news and watch the BTI share price live at Capital.com.

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7 hours ago
BAT answers shareholder questions ahead of 2026 AGM
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9 hours ago
British American Tobacco buys back GBP 6.9 million of stock, plans cancellation
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06:07 (UTC), 10 April 2026
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10:42 (UTC), 9 April 2026
BAT Americas, Europe regional director Fred Monteiro sells GBP 2,392.2 in shares
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07:23 (UTC), 9 April 2026
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07:14 (UTC), 9 April 2026
British American Tobacco rises after bringing back former exec as CFO
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06:16 (UTC), 9 April 2026
British American Tobacco brings back former executive Constantinescu as CFO 
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06:03 (UTC), 9 April 2026
British American Tobacco names Dragos Constantinescu as CFO 

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