Trade British American Tobacco - USD - BTI CFD

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British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) is a multi-category consumer goods company that manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and nicotine products. The firm’s product portfolio includes, among others, cigars, moist snuff and snus, e-cigarettes, and tobacco-free nicotine pouches. The business’ most famous brands include Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, Kent, Rothmans and Dunhill.

In total, British American Tobacco has over 200 brands that are delivered to more than 200 markets across the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions. Headquartered in London, England, the company operates 44 factories across 41 countries and supports over 90,000 contracted farmers. It is the second-largest cigarette producer around the globe.

The company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BATS and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. British American Tobacco also has a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BTI, as well as on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

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The business traces its roots back to 1902 when it was founded as a joint venture between the United States' American Tobacco Company and the United Kingdom's Imperial Tobacco Company.

In order to expand its market presence and diversify its business portfolio, British American Tobacco has pursued an assertive acquisition strategy, buying up a number of different companies over the decades. Some of the most prominent purchases made by the firm were Ente Tabacchi Italiani and Duvanska Industrija Vranje in 2003, Tekel in 2008, Bentoel Group in 2010, Productora Tabacalera de Tabacos SA in 2011, Reynolds American in 2017 and Twisp (PTY) Ltd in 2019.

With Capital.com’s BTI stock price chart, you can not only quickly view the current share price of British American Tobacco, but also trace the company’s shares value in historic terms.

Traded on the New York Stock Exchange since the late 1990s, BTI stock has experienced lots of volatility, characterised by multiple price fluctuations.

In March 2000, the company’s share price hit its all-time low of $4.15. The stock then quickly rebounded and, with the exception of occasional, short-lived negative fluctuations, the BTI share price had stayed mainly in the uptrend for almost two decades, peaking at $73 in June 2017. However, it then started falling sharply, and by the end of December 2018, one BTI share traded at $31.

Ever since then, the value of British American Tobacco shares has been wobbling back and forth. The company’s stock ended 2019 trading around $42.46, after fluctuating in a range of $31 – $40 through the year. The BTI stock quote saw a steep decline in March 2020, when it dropped as low as $27.61.

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