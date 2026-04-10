Trade Borussia Dortmund - BVB CFD

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the operation of Ballspielverein Borussia (BVB), a professional football club based in Dortmund, Germany. BVB's stadium, the Signal Iduna Park, is a football-specific arena capable of holding approximately 81,000 spectators for Bundesliga (German league) games or approximately 66,000 spectators for international fixtures, which stipulate an all-seated audience. The stadium's north stand is also home to Borussia Park, a hospitality facility spread over two floors that includes a restaurant, a bar and a museum displaying the club's trophies and exhibits documenting its history. In November 2013, the Company absorbed by merger its subsidiaries BVB Stadion Holding GmbH, BVB Beteiligungs-GmbH and BVB Stadion GmbH.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA revenues increased 20% to EUR212.6M. Net income totaled EUR37.5M vs. loss of EUR26.3M. Revenues reflect Borussia Dortmund KGaA segment increase of 75% to EUR291.4M, BVB Event &Catering GmbH segment increase from EUR411K to EUR4.7M. Net Income reflects Net transfer income increase from EUR5.2M to EUR60.2M (income).

Equity composition

08/2006, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 5 shares held @ EUR 2 (Factor: 1.055384). 8/2014, Rights Issue, 4 new shares for every 11 shares held @ EUR4.66 (Factor: 1.01153). 9/2021, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 5 shares held @ EUR4.7 (Factor: 1.02525).