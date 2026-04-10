Trade Debenhams Group - DEBS CFD
About Boohoo Group PLC
boohoo group plc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary, which undertakes online clothing retailers. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. It owns the brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The Company's subsidiaries include Boohoo Holdings Limited, boohoo Germany GmbH, boohoo France SAS, boohoo.com Australia Pty Ltd, boohoo.com UK Limited, boohoo.com USA Inc and Burton Online Limited.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 August 2021, Boohoo Group PLC revenues increased 20% to £975.9M. Net income decreased 64% to £17.8M. Revenues reflect UK segment increase of 32% to £569.6M, Online Sales- UK increase of 32% to £569.6M. Net income was offset by Merchandise Margins, Total - % decrease of 1% to 54.6%, Other administrave expenses increase of 38% to £248.9M (expense).