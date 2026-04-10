Trade Big Yellow Group PLC - BYG CFD

About Big Yellow Group plc

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company provides secure and modern self-storage for homes and businesses. The Company operates a platform of approximately 103 freehold stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. It also owns approximately 14 Big Yellow Self Storage development sites. The maximum lettable area of this platform is approximately six million square feet. The Company's subsidiaries include Big Yellow Self Storage Company Limited, which is a general partner; Big Yellow Construction Company Limited, which is engaged in construction management; Big Yellow Holding Company Limited, which is a holding company; BYRCo Limited, which is engaged in property management; Big Yellow Limited Partners, which is engaged in self-storage, and Big Yellow (Battersea) Limited, which is engaged in self-storage.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, Big Yellow Group plc revenues increased 24% to £81.8M. Net income increased from £59.7M to £254.1M. Revenues reflect Self Storage Income segment increase of 26% to £69.1M, Other Storage income segment increase of 25% to £11.3M. Net income benefited from FV Adjustments on Investment Property increase from £23.6M to £204.7M (income).