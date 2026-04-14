Trade Barrick Mining Corp - B CFD
About Barrick Gold Corp
Barrick Gold Corporation is a gold mining company principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company holds interest in 14 gold mines, including six Tier One Gold Assets. The Company's asset portfolio includes Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Nevada Gold Mines, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, Porgera, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. The Company gold mines are geographically diversified are located in Argentina, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania and the United States. The Company's copper mines are located in Zambia, Chile and Saudi Arabia.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Barrick Gold Corp revenues decreased 5% to $11.99B. Net income decreased 13% to $2.02B. Revenues reflect Other Mines segment decrease of 15% to $2.66B, Tanzania segment decrease of 18% to $993M, Copper Production (Metric Tonnes) Lumwan decrease of 12% to 112K metric tons. Net income also reflects Impairment of non-current assets decrease of 78% to $63M (income).