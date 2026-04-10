Trade Bankinter, S.A. - BKT CFD

About Bankinter SA

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Bankinter Gestion de Activos SGIIC, Hispamarket SA, Bankinter Capital Riesgo SGECR SA and Bankinter Sociedad de Financiacion SAU.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Bankinter SA interest income increased 4% to EUR1.45B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 32% to EUR1.01B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased from EUR174.1M to EUR397.4M. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects increase in interest earning assets and decrease in interest bearing liabilities.

Equity composition

07/2007, 5-for-1 stock split. 05/2009, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 6 shares held @ EUR 5.35 (Factor: 1.06317). 09/2011, Stock Dividend, 1 new share for every 76 shares held (Factor: 1.007332).4/2013, Rights Issue, 5 new shares for every 9 shares held @ EUR0.3 (Factor: 1.4908).