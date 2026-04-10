Trade AXIS Capital Holdings Limited - AXS CFD

About Axis Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re. Its segments include Insurance and Reinsurance. The insurance segment operates through offices in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Singapore and the Middle East. Its reinsurance segment operates through offices in Bermuda, the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil and Canada. The business lines in its insurance segment include property, marine, terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident and health. The business lines in its Reinsurance segment include catastrophe; property; professional lines; credit and surety; motor; liability; agriculture; engineering, and marine and other.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Axis Capital Holdings Limited revenues increased 10% to $5.32B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $588.4M vs. loss of $150.7M. Revenues reflect Gross investment income increase of 28% to $479.3M. Net Income reflects Acquisiton Expense Ratio -% Insurance decrease of 9% to 18.3%, Foreign exchange losses (gains) decrease of 100% to $315K (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.0125 Par, 3/11, 800M auth., 156,820,000 issd., less 42,918,000 shs. in Treas. @ $1.39B. Insiders own 6.94%. Series A Preferred Stock, 10,000,000 issd. Series B Preferred Stock, 2,500,000 issd. IPO: 7/1/03, 21.5M shares @ $22 per share by Morgan Stanley. 11/05, PO 6.8M shares @ $29.42 by Citigroup.