Trade Avalonbay Communities - AVB CFD

About AvalonBay Communities Inc

Avalonbay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's operating segments include Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities and Development/Redevelopment Communities. The Company is engaged in developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. It focuses on metropolitan areas in these regions. The Company generally obtains ownership in an apartment community by developing a new community on either vacant land or land with improvements that it raze, or by acquiring an existing community. In selecting sites for development or acquisition, the Company focuses on locations that are near expanding employment centers, recreation areas, entertainment, shopping, and dining.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, AvalonBay Communities Inc revenues decreased less than 1% to $2.29B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 21% to $1B. Revenues reflect Development/Redevelopment segment increase from $28.3M to $98.4M, Other Stablized segment increase of 31% to $104.4M, also reflect Same Store segment decrease of 2% to $2.05B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 140M auth., 87,316,504 issd. Insiders own 0.62%. IPO 3/94, 10.9M shs @ $20 by Kidder Peabody. 5/96, Direct placemt. of 1.25M shs. PO 1/97, 1.4M shs @ $37.125 by PaineWebber (PW). PO 5/97, 1.662M shs @ $36.125 by PW. PO 10/97, 2.645M shs @ $38.6875 by PW. FY'98-99 fincls. are reclassified.