Trade AO WORLD PLC ORD 0.25P - AO. CFD

About AO World PLC

AO World Plc is a United Kingdom-based online electrical retailer. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances and ancillary services to customers in the United Kingdom and online retailing of domestic appliances and ancillary services to customers in Germany. In the United Kingdom, it sells major and small domestic appliances and a range of mobile phones, audio visual (AV), consumer electricals and laptops, delivering them through its in-house logistics business and selected third parties. It also provides ancillary services, such as the installation of new products and recycling of old products as well as offering product protection plans and customer finance. It serves the business to business (B2B) market in the United Kingdom, providing electricals and installation services at scale. The Company's subsidiaries include AO Retail Limited, Expert Logistics Ltd, Worry Free Limited, Elekdirect Limited and Appliances Online Ltd, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, AO WorldPLC revenues increased 6% to £759.6M. Net loss totaled£8.2M vs. income of £16.4M. Revenues reflect United Kingdomsegment increase of 7% to £660.6M. Net loss reflects UnitedKingdom segment loss totaling £3M vs. income of £23.1M,Europe segment loss increase of 19% to £7.6M. BasicEarnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items decreasedfrom £0.03 to -£0.02.