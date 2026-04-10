Trade Alstom - ALO CFD

About Alstom SA

Alstom SA is a France-based manufacturer of infrastructures for rail transport sector. The Company’s offer includes a range of solutions including rolling stock, systems, services as well as signaling for passenger and freight railway transportation. The Company’s railway services include maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services included. The Company’s railway infrastructures include infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning, and lighting systems, among others. Alstom markets its products and services worldwide.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, Alstom SA revenues increased from EUR3.52B to EUR7.44B. Net loss before extraordinary items totaled EUR24M vs. income of EUR161M. Revenues reflect The Americas segment increase from EUR557M to EUR1.23B, Asia/Pacific segment increase from EUR424M to EUR1.05B. Net loss reflects Administrative Expenses increase of 83% to EUR309M (expense), Research & Development Expense increase of 65% to EUR219M (expense).

Equity composition

8/2005, 1-for-40 reverse stock split. 7/2004, Rights Issue, 14 new shares for every 5 sharesheld @ EUR 0.4; 3,632,188,000 additional shares. 07/2008, 2-for-1 stock split.11/2020 split AF = 0.9272551960574245