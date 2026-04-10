Trade Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - ARE CFD

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, develops and is focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in various cluster locations. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems. Its properties are primarily located in various locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. It has approximately 414 properties in North America containing approximately 43.7 million rentable square feet (RSF) of operating properties and development and redevelopment of new Class A properties (under construction), including 54 properties that are held by consolidated real estate joint ventures and four properties that are held by unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Its properties include 601, 611, and 651 Gateway Boulevard; Alexandria Center for Life Science-Durham; 275 Grove Street; SD Tech by Alexandria, and Other.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc revenues increased 12% to $2.11B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 26% to $563.4M. Revenues reflect Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio increase of 9% to 5. Net income was offset by Net Operating Income (NOI)- Encumbered decrease of 23% to $46.3M, Investment income decrease of 38% to $259.5M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 05/11, 100M auth., 55,513,135 o/s. Insiders own 1.04%. IPO 5/97, 6,750,000 shs.@ $20 by PaineWebber Inc. 4/00, pvt. placement of 500K @ $29.39 by Co. Office. PO : 2,500,000 shs. @ 94.75 per share by Merrill Lynch & Co. & Banc of America Securities LLC. FY'06 & 07 Q3 RSP created due to Disc. Ops.