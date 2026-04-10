Trade Alcon Inc. - ALC CFD

About Alcon AG

Alcon AG is a Switzerland-based company specialized in the medical industry. The Company operates mainly as an eye care device company. Alcon AG reports its activities into two segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The surgical segment provides a line of ophthalmic surgical products that enable surgeons to achieve accurate results. Its surgical portfolio includes technologies and devices for cataract, retinal, refractive surgery, as well as advanced technology intraocular lenses (ATIOLs) to treat cataracts and refractive errors, such as presbyopia and astigmatism. The surgical segment also includes advanced viscoelastics, surgical solutions, surgical packs and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. The Vision Care segment manufactures contact lenses and lens care products, such as products for dry eye, contact lens care, ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The Company also offers continuing education for eye care professionals.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Alcon AG revenues increased 21% to $8.29B. Net income totaled $376M vs. loss of $531M. Revenues reflect Surgical segment increase of 27% to $4.7B, Vision care segment increase of 15% to $3.52B, Other segment increase of 26% to $3.4B, United States segment increase of 23% to $3.65B, China segment increase of 27% to $486M. Net Income reflects Surgical segment income increase of 76% to $1.18B.