Trade Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - AEM CFD

About Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canada-based gold mining company, which is engaged in producing precious metals. The Company operates through three business units: Northern Business, Southern Business and Exploration. Its exploration projects include Barsele, Kirkland Lake, El Barqueno, Hammond Reef and Santa Gertrudis. Its Canadian properties include the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank Complex, the Meliadine mine, the Hope Bay mine, and the Canadian Malartic Mine. The Company’s Southern Business comprises of its operations in Mexico. Its Pinos Altos mine, including the Creston Mascota deposit, is held through its subsidiary Agnico Eagle Mexico, S.A. de C.V. The La India mine is owned by its subsidiary, Agnico Sonora, S.A. de C.V. Its Exploration group is focused on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources and new development opportunities in gold producing regions. Its other projects include Europe, United States and Latin America.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) revenues increased 30% to $2.87B. Net income increased 44% to $440.2M. Revenues reflect Northern Business segment increase of 38% to $2.58B, Copper, Avg. Price per Met. Tonne, Total increase of 66% to $9630 per metric ton, Copper - Production - Total increase of 11% to 2K metric tons. Net income benefited from Northern Business segment income increase of 48% to $1.44B.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 06/11, unlim. auth., 169,141,820 issd.Insiders stakeholders 0.20%. PO 7/93, 4.25M shs @ $11 by Merrill Lynch. PO 4/97, 4M shs @ $11 by Merrill Lynch. PO 5/98, 9,303,326 shs @ $7.19 by Newcrest Capital Corp. *NOTE: 10/01, Company acqd. Mentor Exploration & Development @ 0.21 shs. (731,294 shs issd.).