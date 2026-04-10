Trade Aeroports De Paris - ADPp CFD
Aeroports De Paris or Groupe ADP (ADP) owns and manages the Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Le Bourget, and Paris-Orly airports. The company is split into five business units: Aviation, Real Estate, Retail and Services, International & Airport Development, and Other. Aeroports De Paris offers a wide package of services including passenger accommodation, postal and cargo services, airlines, etc. ADP retail activities sector takes care of services and goods provision via its bars, shops and restaurants, advertising, car rental, banks and more.
Groupe ADP trades on the Euronext stock exchange. Browse the latest ADP stock quote data together with the most current ADP Market Cap info at Capital.com.