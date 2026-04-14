Trade Adams Diversified Equity Fund I - ADX CFD

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund is an internally managed fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital and the attainment of reasonable income from investments. The Fund is an internally-managed large-cap United States equity fund. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in highly liquid Standard and Poor's 500 (S&P 500) stocks. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology (IT). It is focused on identifying and investing in companies that are positioned to thrive through the pandemic uncertainty.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc revenues decreased 2% to $33M. Net income increased 79% to $625.1M. Revenues reflect Dividend from unaffiliated issuers decrease of 4% to $31.9M. Net income reflects Net realized gain on security transactio increase from $91.3M to $311.7M (income), Change in unrealized appreciation on sec increase of 25% to $297.4M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 12/10, 150M auth., 88,885,186 issd. Insiders own 9.64%. IPO: 12/96, Co. issd. 1.9M Common shs @ $19.50/share to stockholders for payment of distribution from 1996 capital gain and investment income. 10/00, 3-for-2 stock split.