Stellantis Stock Forecast | Cassino Plant Halt, Q2 Earnings

Stellantis N.V. (STLAM) last traded at €5.03 as of 11:18pm UTC on 6 July 2026, close to the middle of the session’s €4.90–€5.08 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The share price has remained under pressure during Stellantis' restructuring, after the group's Cassino plant in Italy halted production from 26 June to 3 July 2026 due to a lack of orders (MarkLines, 26 June 2026). The near-term backdrop remains mixed: Stellantis reported a 5% rise in first-half 2026 US sales to 634,187 vehicles, including a 10% year-on-year increase in June, while European output continues to face demand headwinds (Investing.com, 1 July 2026).

Third-party Stellantis outlook: Cassino halt shapes targets

As of 6 July 2026, third-party Stellantis stock predictions reflect different views on the automaker's turnaround. The following forecasts summarise the latest broker and consensus estimates taken from third-party data providers during this period.

HSBC (broker downgrade)

HSBC downgraded Stellantis to Reduce from Hold and cut its 12-month price target to €4 from €5.50. The firm cited rising US recall costs and inventory concerns as reasons for the lower target (Investing.com, 3 July 2026).

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 25 analysts covering Milan-listed STLAM, putting the average 12-month price target at €7.65, with a high estimate of €12.50 and a low near €4. The consensus remains mixed amid ongoing scrutiny of the group's restructuring pace following its FaSTLAne capital markets day (Investing.com, 25 June 2026).

Tickeron (algorithmic consensus)

Tickeron notes an analyst consensus leaning Hold to Overweight, with an average price target of approximately $9.10 to $9.13. The house flags Stellantis' 2026 guidance for mid-single-digit net revenue growth to around €161bn as a factor supporting the modest upside view (Tickeron, 1 July 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street aggregate)

MarketBeat reports that 18 Wall Street analysts hold an average 12-month price target of $10.65 for Stellantis, with a high of $15 and a low of $8. The consensus rating sits at Hold, with nine Hold, four Sell, three Buy and two Strong Buy recommendations, underlining continued disagreement over the pace of any recovery (MarketBeat, 4 July 2026).

Public.com (retail brokerage forecast)

Public.com sets a 12-month price target of $11.19 for Stellantis based on four analysts, with a Hold consensus rating. The platform notes that ratings and forecasts are frequently updated based on market conditions, earnings reports and industry trends (Public.com, 4 July 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month price targets for Stellantis between 10 June and 6 July 2026 span roughly €4 to €12.50 in euro terms and $9.10 to $15 in dollar terms. Hold ratings dominate, while HSBC stands out as the most cautious among the sources reviewed.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Stellantis upcoming earnings

Stellantis is scheduled to present its Q2 2026 financial results on 30 July 2026, according to the company's official corporate calendar disclosed via press release (The Globe and Mail, 15 January 2026). The update follows Stellantis' Q1 2026 results, which reported estimated consolidated shipments of 1.4 million units for the quarter, up 12% year on year (Stellantis, 15 April 2026).

The company's investor relations page also confirms Q3 2026 results for 28 October 2026 (The Globe and Mail, 15 January 2026). Ahead of the next release, analysts covering the stock have continued to focus on Stellantis' turnaround under its FaSTLAne 2030 strategic framework, presented at the company's Investor Day on 21 May 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 21 May 2026).

STLAM stock price: technical overview

The STLAM stock price has declined steadily on the chart over the past two years. The stock traded as high as €19.35 in July 2024, before sliding through 2024 and 2025 as tariff concerns, inventory build-ups and leadership uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

By early 2026, shares were still holding above €8, closing at €9.71 on 2 January. The price then moved sharply lower on 6 February 2026, when it gapped down from €8.21 to close at €6.23, coinciding with an ex-dividend adjustment that reset the base for the rest of the year.

From there, the downtrend continued through spring and into summer, with the stock dipping to a two-year low of €4.85 on 30 June 2026 amid ongoing concerns over the pace of Stellantis’ turnaround. STLAM closed at €5.04 on 6 July 2026, down around 48% year to date and roughly 42% year on year (TradingView, 6 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Stellantis share price history (2024–2026)

STLAM’s stock price performance in 2026 has been marked by sustained weakness, with the stock declining from levels above €9 in January to trade near €5 by early July. This move has coincided with several pressures, including HSBC’s downgrade to Reduce over rising US recall costs, temporary production disruption at the Cassino plant, and continued scrutiny of the group’s FaSTLAne 2030 turnaround plan. At the same time, Stellantis’ reported 5% rise in first-half 2026 US sales offers a counterpoint to the weaker share-price trend.

Views on the path ahead remain divided among analysts covering the stock. Some brokers, including Jefferies, maintain a Buy rating on the view that cost discipline and new model launches could support a recovery. Others, such as HSBC, argue that inventory and quality concerns could weigh further on the shares. Both scenarios depend on assumptions about execution and market conditions that may not materialise as expected.