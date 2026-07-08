Stellantis Stock Forecast | Cassino Plant Halt, Q2 Earnings

Stellantis stock forecast: Cassino plant halt, Q2 earningsStellantis shares traded lower during its restructuring, with the Cassino plant halt adding to pressure despite stronger first-half 2026 US sales. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Stellantis N.V. (STLAM) last traded at €5.03 as of 11:18pm UTC on 6 July 2026, close to the middle of the session’s €4.90–€5.08 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The share price has remained under pressure during Stellantis' restructuring, after the group's Cassino plant in Italy halted production from 26 June to 3 July 2026 due to a lack of orders (MarkLines, 26 June 2026). The near-term backdrop remains mixed: Stellantis reported a 5% rise in first-half 2026 US sales to 634,187 vehicles, including a 10% year-on-year increase in June, while European output continues to face demand headwinds (Investing.com, 1 July 2026).
Third-party Stellantis outlook: Cassino halt shapes targets
As of 6 July 2026, third-party Stellantis stock predictions reflect different views on the automaker's turnaround. The following forecasts summarise the latest broker and consensus estimates taken from third-party data providers during this period.
HSBC (broker downgrade)
HSBC downgraded Stellantis to Reduce from Hold and cut its 12-month price target to €4 from €5.50. The firm cited rising US recall costs and inventory concerns as reasons for the lower target (Investing.com, 3 July 2026).
Investing.com (consensus estimates)
Investing.com aggregates projections from 25 analysts covering Milan-listed STLAM, putting the average 12-month price target at €7.65, with a high estimate of €12.50 and a low near €4. The consensus remains mixed amid ongoing scrutiny of the group's restructuring pace following its FaSTLAne capital markets day (Investing.com, 25 June 2026).
Tickeron (algorithmic consensus)
Tickeron notes an analyst consensus leaning Hold to Overweight, with an average price target of approximately $9.10 to $9.13. The house flags Stellantis' 2026 guidance for mid-single-digit net revenue growth to around €161bn as a factor supporting the modest upside view (Tickeron, 1 July 2026).
MarketBeat (Wall Street aggregate)
MarketBeat reports that 18 Wall Street analysts hold an average 12-month price target of $10.65 for Stellantis, with a high of $15 and a low of $8. The consensus rating sits at Hold, with nine Hold, four Sell, three Buy and two Strong Buy recommendations, underlining continued disagreement over the pace of any recovery (MarketBeat, 4 July 2026).
Public.com (retail brokerage forecast)
Public.com sets a 12-month price target of $11.19 for Stellantis based on four analysts, with a Hold consensus rating. The platform notes that ratings and forecasts are frequently updated based on market conditions, earnings reports and industry trends (Public.com, 4 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Stellantis upcoming earnings
Stellantis is scheduled to present its Q2 2026 financial results on 30 July 2026, according to the company's official corporate calendar disclosed via press release (The Globe and Mail, 15 January 2026). The update follows Stellantis' Q1 2026 results, which reported estimated consolidated shipments of 1.4 million units for the quarter, up 12% year on year (Stellantis, 15 April 2026).
The company's investor relations page also confirms Q3 2026 results for 28 October 2026 (The Globe and Mail, 15 January 2026). Ahead of the next release, analysts covering the stock have continued to focus on Stellantis' turnaround under its FaSTLAne 2030 strategic framework, presented at the company's Investor Day on 21 May 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 21 May 2026).
STLAM stock price: technical overview
The STLAM stock price has declined steadily on the chart over the past two years. The stock traded as high as €19.35 in July 2024, before sliding through 2024 and 2025 as tariff concerns, inventory build-ups and leadership uncertainty weighed on sentiment.
By early 2026, shares were still holding above €8, closing at €9.71 on 2 January. The price then moved sharply lower on 6 February 2026, when it gapped down from €8.21 to close at €6.23, coinciding with an ex-dividend adjustment that reset the base for the rest of the year.
From there, the downtrend continued through spring and into summer, with the stock dipping to a two-year low of €4.85 on 30 June 2026 amid ongoing concerns over the pace of Stellantis’ turnaround. STLAM closed at €5.04 on 6 July 2026, down around 48% year to date and roughly 42% year on year (TradingView, 6 July 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Stellantis share price history (2024–2026)
STLAM’s stock price performance in 2026 has been marked by sustained weakness, with the stock declining from levels above €9 in January to trade near €5 by early July. This move has coincided with several pressures, including HSBC’s downgrade to Reduce over rising US recall costs, temporary production disruption at the Cassino plant, and continued scrutiny of the group’s FaSTLAne 2030 turnaround plan. At the same time, Stellantis’ reported 5% rise in first-half 2026 US sales offers a counterpoint to the weaker share-price trend.
Views on the path ahead remain divided among analysts covering the stock. Some brokers, including Jefferies, maintain a Buy rating on the view that cost discipline and new model launches could support a recovery. Others, such as HSBC, argue that inventory and quality concerns could weigh further on the shares. Both scenarios depend on assumptions about execution and market conditions that may not materialise as expected.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Stellantis (STLAM): Capital.com analyst view
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Stellantis CFDs
As of 6 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Stellantis CFDs shows 99.1% long versus 0.9% short. Long positions exceed short positions by 98.2 percentage points, showing that most open positions on Capital.com currently favour long exposure. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change. Client sentiment is not a forecast or a recommendation to trade.
Summary – Stellantis 2026
- As of 11:18pm UTC on 6 July 2026, Stellantis (STLAM) traded near €5.03, down from above €19 in July 2024 and €9.71 in January 2026.
- Technical indicators show the stock below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, with RSI near 33 and ADX around 33, indicating an established downtrend from a technical-analysis perspective.
- Key drivers include HSBC’s downgrade over recall and inventory concerns, the FaSTLAne 2030 turnaround plan, and the temporary Cassino plant shutdown.
- Recent news centres on a 5% rise in first-half 2026 US sales, alongside continued analyst divergence between Buy and Reduce ratings ahead of Q2 earnings on 30 July 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Stellantis stock?
Stellantis is a publicly listed company, so its shareholder base can change over time. The largest single shareholder is Exor N.V., the investment company linked to the Agnelli family, according to recent third-party shareholder data. Other holdings are spread across institutional and public investors, meaning no single shareholder fully owns Stellantis. Traders should check the company’s latest filings and investor relations updates for the most current ownership information.
What is the five-year Stellantis share price forecast?
The article focuses on recent 12-month analyst price targets rather than a five-year Stellantis share price forecast. Those shorter-term estimates already show a wide range, reflecting uncertainty around the company’s restructuring, demand trends, recall costs and strategic execution. Five-year projections would depend on factors such as earnings recovery, electric-vehicle investment, regional sales performance and broader market conditions, and should be treated as speculative rather than reliable predictions.
Is Stellantis a good stock to buy?
Whether Stellantis is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and view of the company’s turnaround. The article notes pressure from restructuring, inventory concerns and production disruption, but also highlights stronger first-half 2026 US sales and differing analyst views. A balanced assessment should consider both potential recovery drivers and downside risks. This information is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell Stellantis shares.
Could Stellantis stock go up or down?
Stellantis stock could move in either direction. A recovery in earnings, improved inventory management, stronger sales momentum or clearer progress under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan could support the share price. However, recall costs, weaker demand, production disruption or delays in the turnaround could weigh on sentiment. The article’s technical overview also shows the stock trading below key moving averages, which points to ongoing pressure from a technical-analysis perspective.
Should I invest in Stellantis stock?
Whether you should invest in Stellantis stock is a personal decision that depends on your financial goals, investment horizon and ability to absorb losses. The article outlines both risks and potential support factors, including restructuring pressures, analyst disagreement and recent US sales growth. Before making any decision, consider researching the company’s filings, comparing analyst views and speaking to a qualified financial adviser. This content does not constitute investment advice.
Can I trade Stellantis CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Stellantis CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.