Plug Power Stock Forecast | Q1 Revenue Growth

Plug Power (PLUG) is trading at $2.86 as of 4:11pm UTC on 15 June 2026, within Capital.com’s intraday range of $2.67–$2.92. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around PLUG has been shaped by several recent developments. On 2 June 2026, Plug Power announced it had closed the sale of a federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for approximately $39.2 million, linked to its St Gabriel, Louisiana hydrogen liquefaction facility, operated through the Hidrogenii joint venture with Olin Corporation, as a step to strengthen near-term liquidity (Yahoo Finance, 2 June 2026). The company also reported a 22% revenue increase in Q1 2026, driven by electrolyser sales, though liquidity management remains a key focus for investors (Plug Power IR, 11 May 2026).

Broader policy uncertainty is also in play. The proposed 'One Big Beautiful Bill' legislation could, if enacted, bring forward the deadline for clean hydrogen production tax credit eligibility to 31 December 2027 and reduce incentives for renewable electricity, adding uncertainty to the longer-term green hydrogen sector outlook (Green Hydrogen Coalition, accessed 15 June 2026).

Third-party PLUG outlook: Q1 growth, liquidity and policy risks

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Plug Power stock predictions reflect differing views on the company's path to profitability, liquidity management and the broader US hydrogen policy environment. The consensus snapshots below are drawn from data aggregators and financial platforms that published or refreshed their PLUG coverage between 31 May and 15 June 2026.

Investing.com (consensus snapshot)

Aggregating projections from 16 analysts, Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $3.62 for PLUG, with a high estimate of $7 and a low of $0.75. The wide spread reflects contrasting assumptions about Plug Power's ability to convert its Q1 2026 revenue momentum into sustained profitability, with five analysts recommending Buy against a broader Hold-leaning cohort (Investing.com, 15 June 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst summary)

Yahoo Finance captures an average 12-month price target of $3.62 across active coverage, with a high of $7 and a low of $0.75. The platform notes that the target range is anchored at the top by H.C. Wainwright's Buy-rated $7 objective, while the lower bound reflects the most cautious sell-side stance on near-term execution risk (Yahoo Finance, 11 June 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat calculates an average 12-month price target of $3.42 from 15 Wall Street analysts, with a high of $7 and a low of $1.20. The distribution comprises four Sell, seven Hold, two Buy and two Strong Buy ratings, yielding an overall consensus of Hold. The consensus target has risen from $2.89 three months earlier, with MarketBeat attributing the shift to a cluster of post-Q1 2026 target revisions from brokers including TD Cowen, Canaccord Genuity and B. Riley Financial (MarketBeat, 15 June 2026).

Simply Wall St (valuation check)

Simply Wall St notes that Plug Power's most-followed fair value model sets an intrinsic estimate of $2.83, broadly in line with the stock's last close. The analysis highlights that the output is highly sensitive to assumptions about margin recovery and hydrogen demand growth, and flags that on a price-to-sales basis the valuation picture is less straightforward than the discounted cash flow narrative implies (Yahoo Finance, 12 June 2026).

Tickernerd (Wall Street aggregate)

Tickernerd aggregates eight Wall Street analyst ratings as of 15 June 2026, arriving at a median 12-month price target of $3.88, with a high of $7 and a low of $0.75. The distribution shows five Buy, 12 Hold and three Sell ratings, with an overall analyst score of 6.4 out of 10, equivalent to Buy. With PLUG trading at $2.86 at 4:11pm UTC on 15 June 2026, Tickernerd's median target sits approximately 35.7% above the spot price on a 12-month horizon, though the Hold-heavy rating distribution puts that figure in context (Tickernerd, 15 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, third-party views converge on a 12-month average target in the $3.42–$3.88 range, with a shared Hold rating, a common ceiling of $7 set by H.C. Wainwright and a floor ranging from $0.75 to $1.20 across platforms. The common thread is cautious optimism around Q1 2026 execution, offset by policy and liquidity uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Plug Power (PLUG): earnings overview

Plug Power reported Q1 2026 results on 11 May 2026, posting revenue of $163.51 million, up 22.3% year-on-year, against analyst estimates of $139.87 million (MarketBeat, 13 June 2026). The company reported a loss per share of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.10 loss by $0.02, and marking a clear improvement from the $0.21 loss per share recorded in Q1 2025 (Public.com, 10 May 2026).

Management reiterated a target of reaching a positive EBITDA run rate during 2026, citing electrolyser sales growth and margin improvement as the main drivers. Gross margin improved 71% year-on-year, according to the company's official Q1 2026 press release (Plug Power IR, 11 May 2026).

Plug Power's next earnings release, covering Q2 2026, has not been formally confirmed by the company as of 15 June 2026. Based on historical reporting schedules, MarketBeat and Public.com each estimate that the Q2 2026 report will fall on or around 10 August 2026, after market close (MarketBeat, 13 June 2026; Public.com, 10 May 2026). Market Chameleon places the estimated window at 7–12 August 2026, also reflecting the absence of an official confirmed date (Market Chameleon, 15 June 2026).

PLUG stock price: technical overview

The PLUG stock price trades at $2.86 as of 4:11pm UTC on 15 June 2026, below its key short- and medium-term moving average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately $3.48, $3.27, $2.71 and $2.55, respectively.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, though price is currently below both, indicating near-term weakness relative to the medium-term structure. The 100-day SMA at approximately $2.71 and the 200-day SMA at approximately $2.55 are the nearest longer-dated reference levels below the current price.

Momentum indicators also point to a weaker near-term setup. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 36.89, in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 31.35 indicates an established trend, consistent with the downward pressure seen since the April highs. The Hull moving average (9) at $2.65 sits just below spot, adding to that near-term picture.

On the topside, the classic pivot point at $3.77 is the first reference level to reclaim. A daily close back through that level would put R1 at $4.49 into view. On the downside, the 200-day SMA near $2.55 is the nearest moving-average shelf, with S1 at $3.22 acting as an intermediate reference. A sustained move below the 200-day SMA could open a path towards the S2 area at $2.50 (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Plug Power share price history (2024–2026)

PLUG’s stock price traded near $2.75 in mid-June 2024, before drifting lower into year-end and closing 2024 at $2.17.

The stock opened 2025 with a brief push to $3.23 on 6 January, coinciding with a broader risk-on mood in equity markets at the start of the year, but that momentum faded quickly. By mid-June 2025, PLUG had fallen to $0.98, a sub-$1 level, as investor confidence in the green hydrogen sector weakened amid questions over Plug’s cash position and uncertainty around the US clean energy policy environment under the Trump administration.

A sharp recovery followed through the summer and into autumn. PLUG rose to an intraday peak of $4.75 on 6 October 2025, driven partly by H.C. Wainwright lifting its price target to $7 and broader interest in hydrogen names, before retreating again to $1.63 by 18 November 2025.

The stock closed 2025 at $1.99, then climbed steadily through early 2026, lifted in part by Plug’s $44m ITC tax credit transfer in June and a stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings report. PLUG hit a local high of $4.35 on 2 June 2026 before pulling back to close at $2.85 on 15 June 2026, leaving it approximately 43.2% higher year to date and roughly 114.3% above its level from a year earlier.