Ethereum Price Prediction | ETF Outflows, Glamsterdam Delay

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at $1,758.96 as of 12:55pm UTC on 22 June 2026, within an intraday range of $1,702.90–$1,766.18 on Capital.com’s quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment remains subdued as analysts point to a hawkish Federal Reserve posture under new Chair Kevin Warsh, which has sustained pressure across risk-sensitive assets including crypto (Yahoo Finance, 22 June 2026). ETH spot ETF outflows of $401.62m recorded through late May may also have weighed on demand (BeinCrypto, 28 May 2026). The Glamsterdam protocol upgrade, which targets improvements to MEV fairness and layer-one efficiency via proposals including EIP-7732, was originally anticipated for the first half of 2026 but has since been rescheduled to H2 2026, according to the official Ethereum roadmap (Ethereum.org, accessed 22 June 2026). That shift reduces the likelihood of a near-term technical catalyst. The ETH/BTC ratio stood at approximately 0.02737 as of 17 June 2026, near a 10-month low, reflecting continued underperformance relative to bitcoin as broader crypto market volumes remain thin ahead of summer (Yahoo Finance, 17 June 2026).

Third-party Ethereum outlook: ETF outflows and upgrade

As of 22 June 2026, third-party ETH price predictions reflect a wide range of outlooks shaped by network upgrade timelines, spot ETF flow data, macro conditions and on-chain demand dynamics.

CoinCodex (algorithmic short-term model)

CoinCodex places ETH within a June 2026 trading channel of $1,722–$2,526.30, with a near-term five-day upper target of $1,745.02 by 24 June 2026 and a one-month upper target of $2,526.30 by 21 July 2026. The model flags bearish overall sentiment, with 27 of 31 technical indicators signalling sell as of 21 June 2026. Its data also shows the 50-day SMA at $2,002.82, well above spot, while the RSI reads 42.44, placing it in neutral territory (CoinCodex, 21 June 2026).

Coinpedia (technical and on-chain outlook)

Coinpedia sets a 2026 year-end upper target of $6,100, with a potential low of $1,500 if current support levels fail, as of its 16 June 2026 update. Its rationale cites ETH's break below its ascending channel in early June as a bearish near-term signal. However, it also notes that anchored volume profile support in the $1,500–$1,700 range and a rise in real-world asset tokenisation to $17.90bn on Ethereum's network could attract renewed institutional demand at lower levels (Coinpedia, 16 June 2026).

Changelly (quantitative model)

Changelly projects a June 2026 monthly average of $1,810.68, with a full-year 2026 range of $1,963.05–$2,531.78 and an average of $2,247.42 under its technical forecast model. The framework points to continued consolidation near current spot levels in the near term, with potential for a gradual move higher into year-end if broader crypto market conditions stabilise (Changelly, 20 June 2026).

CoinCodex (weekly article target)

In a dedicated near-term article, CoinCodex estimated ETH could reach $1,909.55 by 20 June 2026, representing an 11.17% gain from its 14 June 2026 spot price of $1,805.94. The short-term model characterised overall sentiment as bearish, citing elevated volatility and a cluster of resistance levels between $1,824.77 and $2,750.63 as conditions that would need to be cleared to shift the technical outlook (CoinCodex, 15 June 2026).

Coinpedia (June 2026 bottom analysis)

In a separate piece published on 5 June 2026, Coinpedia noted that ETH had fallen to approximately $1,560, a decline of more than 22%, and characterised price action as consistent with a capitulation phase rather than a confirmed reversal. The analysis stated that a sustained recovery would require ETH to first reclaim $2,500, then achieve a clean breakout above $3,100, with further upside toward $4,800 contingent on those conditions being met (Coinpedia, 6 June 2026).

Across these third-party sources, near-term model targets for June 2026 cluster in the $1,700–$1,910 range. Full-year 2026 upper estimates diverge more sharply, from $2,531.78 to $6,100, with outcomes tied mainly to whether ETH can reclaim key moving averages and whether spot ETF outflows reverse.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ETH price: technical overview

The ETH/USD price trades at $1,758.96 as of 12:55pm UTC on 22 June 2026, sitting above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,704 and the volume-weighted moving average at $1,690. However, it remains below the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at $1,809, $1,980, $2,098 and $2,357, respectively. According to TradingView data, that positioning suggests price remains within a broader downtrend on higher time frames.

The 20-over-50 SMA alignment is not intact, with the 20-day SMA at $1,704 running well below the 50-day SMA at $1,980. This points to a sustained corrective phase over recent months. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 45.7, placing it in lower-neutral territory, which TradingView characterises as neither oversold nor clearly signalling recovering momentum. The average directional index (ADX) at 33.9 suggests an established trend is in place.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $2,297 represents the nearest overhead reference. A sustained daily close back above the 30-day SMA near $1,809 would be a prior step before that level comes into view. Published classic pivot references list the pivot point at $2,131, S1 at $1,838 and S2 at $1,671, although only S2 sits below the current spot price. The Hull moving average (9) at $1,719 and the Ichimoku base line at $1,774 frame the immediate range around current price, per TradingView (TradingView, 22 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ethereum price history (2024–2026)

ETH/USD’s price opened June 2024 trading near $3,420, part of a broader crypto rally that had carried prices well above $3,000 through the spring. The token climbed steadily through the summer, reaching an all-time high of $4,954 on 24 August 2025, driven in part by regulatory tailwinds in the US, growing institutional interest and a wave of treasury companies accumulating ETH.

A prolonged reversal followed. ETH closed 2025 near $2,968, having given back a large portion of those gains in the final months of the year. Selling accelerated into early 2026, with prices sliding from around $3,300 at the start of January to below $1,826 by 6 February, as a broader macro and AI-sector sell-off triggered heavy leveraged liquidations across crypto markets. By late February, ETH was trading near $1,800, marking its worst start to a calendar year on record.

A partial recovery took prices back toward the $2,000–$2,400 range through April and early May 2026. However, renewed selling in late May and early June drove ETH back below $1,600 by 10 June, after it touched lows around $1,511 on 6 June. The token has since stabilised, closing at $1,761.55 on 22 June 2026, approximately 64.4% below its August 2025 all-time high and around 40.6% lower year to date.