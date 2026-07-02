Trade Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares - VTI

The Vanguard Total Market Index Fund (VTI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market.

The ETF is issued by Vanguard, while Vanguard Equity Investment Group acts as the advisor of this passive index fund.

The fund employs an indexing investment strategy that seeks to replicate the performance of the CRSP (Center for Research in Securities Prices) US Total Market Index. The index includes nearly 4,000 constituents with capitalisations ranging from mega to large, small to micro, and represents nearly 100% of the US investable equity market.

Established in 1992, the fund is known for its low costs, broad diversification and potential for tax efficiency. It is intended for investors who want to gain broad exposure to the US stock market at a low cost.

The fund invests by sampling the index, which means it holds a broadly diverse portfolio of securities that, in aggregate, approximates the full index in terms of key characteristics. These key characteristics include industry weightings and market capitalisation, as well as financial metrics like the price/earnings ratio and dividend yield.

As of 28 February 2022, technology and consumer discretionary were the two sectors with highest weighting in the fund’s portfolio with 27.7% and 15.30% respectively. Other sectors in the fund’s portfolio were industrials, healthcare and financial. Ten largest holdings in the period included Apple Inc (AAPL), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA).

The fund had total net assets of $1.3trn (£1trn) as of 28 February.