HomeMarkets overviewSharesSyensqo SA

Trade Syensqo SA - SYENS CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-28T15:25:30+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.21
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01731 %
(-€0.87)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €4,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004912 %
(-€0.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €4,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeBelgium
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. CloseN/A
Open70.62
1-Year ChangeN/A
Day's Range70.52 - 71.07

Trade Syensqo SA - SYENS

Syensqo SA

Latest shares articles

Oracle stock forecast 2025-2030
Oracle stock forecast: $7bn US Defense cloud deal
Oracle is a US technology company whose cloud business is in focus after it signed a $7bn infrastructure deal with the US Department of Defense. Explore third-party ORCL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
6 hours ago
Apple Store on Fifth Avenue, New York, October 2016
Apple stock forecast: iPhone demand and services growth
Apple is a US technology company whose fiscal Q3 2026 results are due on 30 July, with focus on iPhone demand, services growth and its latest revenue outlook. Explore third-party AAPL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
8 hours ago
Meta Platforms stock forecast 2025-2050
Meta Platforms stock forecast: Meta Compute AI expansion
Meta Platforms is a US technology company whose second-quarter 2026 results and reported Meta Compute AI infrastructure plans remain key areas of market focus. Explore third-party META price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
8 hours ago
Microsoft sign outside offices
Microsoft stock forecast: AI spending and margin pressure
Microsoft shares remain in focus as investors assess its planned $190bn AI capital expenditure and the potential impact on near-term margins. Explore third-party MSFT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:48, 27 July 2026

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading CFDs