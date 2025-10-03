Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is trading at $31.36 as of 12:18pm UTC, within an intraday range of $30.11–$32.31. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action followed the company's preliminary fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 update (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026). Supermicro said revenue was tracking near the lower end of its $11bn–$12.50bn guidance, while estimated gross margins of 15%–17% were above its previous guidance of 8.2%–8.4% (Yahoo Finance, 22 July 2026). The company also said total new orders exceeded $60bn for the quarter (Reuters, 21 July 2026). The update came as the broader Nasdaq market remained volatile amid concerns about AI infrastructure spending and fluctuating oil prices (CNBC, 23 July 2026).

Third-party SMCI outlook: higher margin guidance

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Super Micro Computer stock predictions indicate a wide range of potential 12-month price outcomes. Views have been shaped by the company's fiscal fourth-quarter update, margin outlook and AI-server order momentum. The following targets summarise selected third-party projections.

Northland Capital Markets

Northland Capital Markets projected that SMCI could fall to $22 over the following 12 months as of 23 March 2026, marking a downgrade from its previous target . The firm's lower projection reflected concerns that margin pressure could continue in subsequent quarters (Benzinga, 23 March 2026).

Investing.com

Investing.com reported an average 12-month price target of $37.81 for SMCI as of 15 July 2026. Projections ranged from $15 to $58 across 16 contributing analysts, reflecting differing views on whether AI-server demand could offset margin volatility over the coming year (Investing.com, 15 July 2026).

Public.com

Public.com reported a 12-month price target of $38.23 for SMCI as of 20 July 2026, with 13 contributing analysts assigning the stock a consensus rating of 'hold'. The target was moderately above the prevailing share price, while the platform noted that forecasts are updated frequently in response to earnings developments (Public.com, 20 July 2026).

MarketBeat

MarketBeat reported a consensus 12-month price target of $39.21 for SMCI as of 22 July 2026, implying a potential 25.69% increase from the previous day's close. Its contributing analysts provided a high projection of $64 and a low projection of $24, reflecting contrasting views on whether the company can sustain its improved margin outlook (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Mizuho

Mizuho set a 12-month price target of $34 for SMCI as of 23 July 2026, implying a potential 8.97% increase while maintaining a neutral rating. The target followed the firm's review of the company's preliminary fourth-quarter order and margin disclosures (Benzinga, 23 July 2026).

Overall, the selected 12-month projections range from Northland Capital Markets' $22 target to upper-end estimates of $58–$64. Average targets from Investing.com, Public.com and MarketBeat sit within the $37–$39 range, as analysts weigh AI-server order growth against continued margin uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Super Micro Computer upcoming earnings

Super Micro Computer is scheduled to hold its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, at 5pm ET or 2pm PT (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026). Its fourth fiscal quarter ended on 30 June 2026, and the update preceded the formal results announcement.

In its preliminary release, Supermicro said fourth-quarter total new orders exceeded $60bn (Reuters, 21 July 2026). It also estimated gross margins of 15%–17% for the quarter, above its previous guidance range (Yahoo Finance, 22 July 2026). Net sales were tracking towards the lower end of the company's previously issued range of $11bn–$12.50bn (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026).

Supermicro issued that guidance alongside its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on 5 May 2026 (Supermicro Investor Relations, 5 May 2026). The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared with a forecast of $0.62. Net sales reached $10.20bn, an increase of 123% year on year (CNBC, 5 May 2026).

SMCI stock price: technical overview

As of 12:18pm UTC on 24 July 2026, the SMCI stock price trades near $31.36. The price is above its 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $27.75 and $30.27, but below its 50-day and 200-day SMAs of $32.79 and $33.59. This mixed positioning provides no consistent directional signal across the four periods, according to TradingView data.

The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) stands at $28.44, close to its SMA equivalent. This indicates limited divergence between the two measures over the same period.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.32, within neutral territory. The average directional index (ADX) stands at 23.61, below the level commonly associated with a more established trend.

The nearest classic resistance pivot is R1 at approximately $44.58, followed by R2 at $59.84. Below the current price, the 100-day SMA at $30.27 provides a closer technical reference, while the S1 pivot stands at $20.89.

The central classic pivot at $36.15 and the 200-day SMA at $33.59 both sit above the current price. They may therefore serve as reference levels if the share price moves higher. The nine-period Hull moving average stands at approximately $28.66, below the current price and close to the shorter-term moving averages (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Super Micro Computer share price history (2024–2026)

SMCI’s stock price experienced substantial price movements during 2024. It closed the year at $30.48, up 7.23%, after reaching an all-time high of $118.81 on 13 March 2024 before reversing later in the year.

The stock closed 2025 at $40.41, representing an annual gain of 32.58%. It traded between a low of $26.85 and a high of $60.71 as market expectations shifted in response to margin concerns and AI-server demand.

Volatility continued in 2026. SMCI reached a 52-week high of $62.36 before falling to a low of $17.25 within the same rolling period. The stock declined from approximately $43.80 on 8 June to $28.79 by 10 June. It later recovered in July, rising from $24.61 on 21 July to $31.36 on 24 July after the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter business update.

SMCI closed at $31.36 on 24 July 2026. This left the stock broadly unchanged year to date, but considerably below its March 2024 all-time high.