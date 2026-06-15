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Most-traded shares

Take a look at today’s most active shares – the most popular shares being traded by our clients using CFDs. 

Shares: most-traded

Find out today’s most-traded stocks. Will they fit your trading strategy?
Overview PageMost tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
SPCXSpaceX
TSLATesla Inc
MUMicron Technology Inc
NVDANVIDIA Corp
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
SOXLDirexion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares
MRVLMarvell Technology Group Ltd.
SNDKSanDisk Corp
INTCIntel Corp
MSTRStrategy Inc
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Guidance on most traded shares

What are the top global stocks?

‘Top global stocks’ generally refers to companies with a solid track record of high performance. That is, strong financial fundamentals, consistent shareholder returns, and a high market capitalisation. 

The top stocks globally will change all the time depending on a range of factors affecting their market capitalisation. These might be internal – like changes in the C-suite or new product releases – or external, like geopolitical events or material shortages. As such, any static list of ‘top global stocks’ can become dated quite easily. 

You can see which stocks are the most traded by our clients in the table above. Notable giants are often featured on major global indices like the US 500, UK 100 or Japan 225

What are publicly traded shares?

Publicly traded shares are units of ownership in a company. They are available for the general public to buy and sell on stock exchanges – like the New York Stock Exchange or the London Stock Exchange. 

This enables both everyday people and institutions to invest in and own a portion of a company. People do this to influence a company’s governance through voting rights, get payouts from dividends, or simply to speculate on the share price. Companies, on the other hand, offer publicly traded shares to access capital from a wide range of investors, supporting growth, innovation and operational changes.

What are the highest volume stocks?

The highest volume stocks are those traded most frequently on stock exchanges, reflecting high interest from traders. These stocks often belong to major corporations with substantial news coverage like Apple, Tesla or Amazon.