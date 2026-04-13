HomeMarketsForexSwiss Franc / Norwegian Krone

Trade Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone CFD

12.0409+0%
The chart displays the CHF/NOK exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 12.0409, a high of 12.0445, and a low of 12.0242.
Sell

12.036

Buy

12.0409

0.00486
Low: 12.0242High: 12.0445
Sellers:
66.6667%
Buyers:
33.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.00486
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.015476 %
(-NOK 3.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ NOK 19,000.00

-0.01548%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.007256 %
(NOK 1.45)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ NOK 19,000.00

0.00726%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyNOK
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone CFD

Trade Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone (CHF/NOK) forex pair CFDs

Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone (ticker: CHF/NOK) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often track the Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone price today

The pair is quoted in kr and is currently trading around 12.0409.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone price and its recent trading ranges.

  • Daily range: 12.0141 – 12.0712
  • Daily movement: -0.00668 (-0.0555%)
  • Weekly range: 11.986 – 12.2167
  • Monthly range: 11.9839 – 12.4178
  • Yearly range: 11.9839 – 13.1046

Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone price chart in detail.

  • Access 100 technical indicators
  • Choose from 12 chart types
  • Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

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  • 4,000 stock CFDs
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What influences the price of Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone?

The Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone (CHF/NOK) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:

  • Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions
  • Inflation and economic data releases
  • Political or geopolitical developments
  • Market sentiment and risk appetite
  • Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies

Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone forecasts

Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone forex CFDs

Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:

  • Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate
  • Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken

Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.

Risks of trading forex CFDs

Key risks include:

  • Market volatility
  • Leveraged losses
  • Overnight funding costs
  • No ownership of the underlying currencies

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