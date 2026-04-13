HomeMarketsForexEuro / US Dollar

Trade Euro / US Dollar CFD

1.169370%
The chart displays the EUR/USD exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.16937, a high of 1.16975, and a low of 1.1664.
Sell

1.1693

Buy

1.16937

7.0E-5
Low: 1.1664High: 1.16975
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread7.0E-5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008857 %
(-$2.66)

Trade size with leverage ~ $30,000.03

Money from leverage ~ $29,000.03

-0.00886%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000637 %
($0.19)

Trade size with leverage ~ $30,000.03

Money from leverage ~ $29,000.03

0.00064%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity100
Margin3.33%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / US Dollar CFD

Trade Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD) forex pair CFDs

Euro / US Dollar (ticker: EUR/USD) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often track the Euro / US Dollar rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Euro / US Dollar price today

The pair is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 1.16794.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Euro / US Dollar price and its recent trading ranges.

  • Daily range: 1.16639 – 1.16947
  • Daily movement: -0.00376 (-0.3207%)
  • Weekly range: 1.15062 – 1.17394
  • Monthly range: 1.14107 – 1.17394
  • Yearly range: 1.10653 – 1.20824

Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Euro / US Dollar with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Euro / US Dollar price chart in detail.

  • Access 100 technical indicators
  • Choose from 12 chart types
  • Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

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What influences the price of Euro / US Dollar?

The Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:

  • Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions
  • Inflation and economic data releases
  • Political or geopolitical developments
  • Market sentiment and risk appetite
  • Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies

Euro / US Dollar forecasts

Euro / US Dollar forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Euro / US Dollar forex CFDs

Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:

  • Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate
  • Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken

Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.

Risks of trading forex CFDs

Key risks include:

  • Market volatility
  • Leveraged losses
  • Overnight funding costs
  • No ownership of the underlying currencies

Latest currencies articles

Rate watches turn attention to US PCE data as Fed rate cut hopes rise
The Fed's chosen inflation gauge is expected to show sticky prices as rates markets discount deeper rate cuts.
03:08, 18 February 2026
US Dollar slides on “sell America” trade and ahead of critical economic data
The latest batch of US jobs and inflation data could inform the timing of the next Fed cut
05:43, 10 February 2026
ECB building
ECB Meeting Preview: markets look beyond the decision to policy signals
The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged this week as focus centres on Lagarde's press conference
10:42, 2 February 2026
FOMC tipped to keep rates on hold as political pressure mounts
FOMC tipped to keep rates on hold as political pressure mounts
The markets are pricing in that the Fed will begin an extended pause at its first meeting of 2026.
06:21, 27 January 2026
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