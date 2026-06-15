Most volatile commodities

What is the volatility of a commodity?

The volatility of a commodity refers to the extent of price fluctuations that it experiences over a given period. High volatility in commodities can result from several factors, including changes in supply and demand, geopolitical events, market speculation, and seasonal cycles.

For instance, agricultural commodities might see volatility due to weather conditions affecting crop yields, while oil prices could fluctuate sharply due to political instability in oil-producing regions or changes in energy policy.

Traders monitor volatility closely because it affects both the risk and potential return of their trades.