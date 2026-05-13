Quasimodo Trading: How the QM Pattern Works

Quasimodo trading is a chart pattern used to spot potential market reversals after a trend begins to lose momentum and structure. Also known as QM, and sometimes referred to as ‘over and under’ or QML, the formation can appear when a sequence of swing highs and lows no longer matches the direction of the prevailing trend.

The Quasimodo pattern can emerge in various markets, such as forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency markets – and it’s applicable to a range of timeframes. As with all technical indicators, Quasimodo trading is used as part of a broader technical analysis process rather than as a standalone signal.

Highlights The Quasimodo pattern is a price action reversal setup based on swing highs and lows.

It can appear in rising or falling markets and on multiple timeframes.

You can use the QM level to define entries, stop-loss placement, and potential targets.

The pattern is commonly combined with supply and demand zones, candlestick confirmation, and momentum indicators.

Some charting tools and custom scripts can scan for QM structures, though the pattern may still be interpreted differently depending on how swing points are defined.

What is the Quasimodo pattern?

The Quasimodo is a reversal pattern. It can form near the end of a trend and signal a possible change in direction. It’s sometimes compared with the head and shoulders pattern because both are linked to reversals. However, the Quasimodo pattern focuses more on changes in trend structure and the return to a specific supply or demand zone:

In a bearish Quasimodo pattern, the price forms higher highs, then breaks below a previous low. It may then rally again, but the next swing high is typically below the head. This area becomes the key Quasimodo level, where some traders look for a possible short setup.

A bullish Quasimodo pattern works in reverse. The price forms lower lows, then breaks above a previous high. If the price then pulls back and forms a higher low, that area may become the key Quasimodo level, where some traders look for a possible long setup.

Calculating the Quasimodo trading pattern

The Quasimodo pattern does not use a fixed formula. Instead, you can identify it by reading market structure.

bearish Quasimodo pattern, look for this sequence: Price forms a higher high. Price pulls back to form a higher low. Price rises again to form another higher high. Price then falls and forms a lower low, breaking the earlier uptrend structure. Price rebounds, but only forms a lower high. For a, look for this sequence: That final lower high is often referred to as the Quasimodo level. Some traders treat it as a supply zone where selling pressure may return.

bullish Quasimodo pattern, the logic works in reverse: Price forms a lower low Price rebounds to form a lower high Price drops again to form another lower low Price then rises and forms a higher high, breaking the earlier downtrend structure Price pulls back, but only forms a higher low For a, the logic works in reverse: That higher low becomes the key QM level and some traders treat it as a demand zone.

Because the pattern is based on structure rather than a mathematical reading, interpretation matters. Two traders may identify slightly different swing points on the same chart. As a result, some use additional tools to refine the setup, such as the 50%–61.8% Fibonacci retracement zone, average true range (ATR) for volatility, or nearby support and resistance levels.

How to use the Quasimodo trading pattern

A Quasimodo setup is usually assessed in two stages rather than traded immediately.

1: Identify a market trend

First, the trader identifies a market trend and checks whether that trend structure has broken down. This break matters because the pattern is based on a shift in market structure.

2. Mark the QM zone

In a bearish setup, this is the area around the final lower high. In a bullish setup, it's the area around the final higher low. This zone can act as the reference point for trade planning.

3. Confirmation

You may wish to wait for the price to return to that area rather than entering immediately. This retest can help show whether the market confirms or invalidates the setup.

Quasimodo pattern and other indicators

Confirmation may come from other forms of technical analysis, such as:

Pin bar or engulfing candle

Momentum shift on the MACD

RSI readings that suggest overbought or oversold conditions

Increased volume or tick volume near the QM level

Risk management remains an important part of trading the Quasimodo pattern. Traders may use tools such as stop-loss orders*, ATR-based measures, and profit targets to help define risk and plan exits. These levels can be based on the edge of the zone, the pattern extreme, a nearby swing high or low, a Fibonacci extension, or another structural area on the chart. In practice, you may choose to use the Quasimodo pattern as one part of a broader trading approach that includes market context, timeframe alignment, position sizing, and risk controls.

*Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated.

Opportunities and limitations of the Quasimodo pattern

The Quasimodo pattern can provide a structured framework for price action analysis, but it also has risks and limitations.

Factor Advantages Disadvantages Entry timing Can help identify a possible reversal before a new trend is fully established The pattern does not always form in a clear, textbook shape Risk management The QM level can provide a logical reference point for risk planning Tight stop-losses may still be affected by volatility, slippage, or false breaks Versatility Can be applied across forex, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Performance can vary by timeframe, market conditions, and execution Structure Uses visible swing points and clear invalidation logic Interpretation can be subjective and may vary from one trader to another

One of the main strengths of the strategy is its clarity. Once the structure is defined, you have a clearer framework for assessing risk and reward. However, that does not remove uncertainty. False signals can still occur, especially in choppy or news-driven markets.

As with any technical strategy, the Quasimodo pattern may be more useful when combined with broader analysis rather than used in isolation.

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