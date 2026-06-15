What is the Fear and Greed Index?

The Fear and Greed Index is a sentiment indicator designed to gauge the emotions driving financial markets. It assesses whether market participants are acting out of fear or greed, helping to provide insight into market trends. Although it’s not a tradable instrument, it serves as a potentially valuable economic indicator for understanding market sentiment.

By analysing prevailing emotions, traders can better understand potential market movements and make informed decisions. There are Fear and Greed indices tailored to various markets and financial instruments, reflecting the unique dynamics of each sector.

Here are the two most common fear and greed indexes:

The Fear and Greed Index measures the overall sentiment of the US stock market, reflecting how emotions in trading can drive market behaviour. Introduced by CNN Money (now CNN Business) in 2012, the index operates on a scale from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), with a score near 50 representing neutral sentiment.

This index helps traders assess whether the market is potentially overvalued or undervalued based on emotional reactions rather than fundamentals. It also provides insights into crowd psychology, showing how collective emotions can fuel market volatility and impact trading behaviour.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index was introduced by alternative.me, an online platform that provides alternatives to software, apps, and websites. Similar to Fear and Greed Index, this index assigns a score from 0 to 100 to reflect the current cryptocurrency market sentiment.

At present, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index only measures market sentiment for bitcoin (BTC), though the website has plans to expand coverage and ‘offer separate indices for large altcoins soon’. This means that in the future, the concept could be applied to other cryptocurrencies like ethereum (ETH) or solana (SOL), broadening the index’s ability to gauge market sentiment across various digital assets.