Chande momentum oscillator (cmo): what it is and how to trade with it

Learn how the Chande momentum oscillator works, what its readings can show, and how traders use it to assess momentum, divergence and market conditions.

The Chande momentum oscillator helps traders assess whether upward or downward price moves have carried more momentum over a defined period, making it useful for trend, reversal and divergence analysis.

Takeaways The CMO compares raw sums of up-moves versus down-moves, producing a scale from −100 to +100 centred at zero.

Readings above +50 are considered overbought; below −50 are considered oversold – though thresholds vary by instrument.

The zero line is a natural trend divider: sustained readings above zero signal bullish bias, below zero signal bearish bias.

The default period is 20; shorter settings (9–14) are more responsive but noisier, longer settings (30–50) suit position traders.

CMO divergence from price – particularly near overbought or oversold extremes – can signal momentum exhaustion before a reversal.

Extreme readings can persist for extended periods in strong trends, so acting on them requires additional price confirmation.

What is the Chande momentum oscillator?

The Chande momentum oscillator (CMO) is a technical indicator developed by Tushar Chande and published in his 1994 book The New Technical Trader, co-authored with Stanley Kroll. It measures price momentum by comparing the sum of recent upward price changes with the sum of recent downward price changes over a defined look-back period. The result oscillates between +100 and −100, providing a standardised scale for assessing momentum strength across different instruments and market conditions.

The CMO is closely related to other momentum oscillators, particularly the relative strength index (RSI). However, it differs in a meaningful way: it uses the actual sum of up-moves and down-moves separately, rather than averaging them. This makes the oscillator more responsive to short-term shifts in price direction. Unlike RSI’s 0–100 scale, the CMO’s +100/−100 range centres naturally around zero, making it useful for assessing the directional bias of momentum.

The Chande momentum oscillator is based on historical price data and does not predict future price movements. Traders should use its signals as part of a broader analytical framework. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the Chande momentum oscillator calculated?

The CMO formula is straightforward, but its output differs from other momentum indicators because it uses raw sums rather than smoothed averages.

The formula

The CMO is calculated over a look-back period, with 20 periods often used as a default:

Step Calculation 1. Identify up-moves and down-moves If the close is higher than the prior close, the up-move = Close − Prior Close. If the close is lower, the down-move = Prior Close − Close. 2. Sum the moves Su = sum of all up-moves over N periods. Sd = sum of all down-moves over N periods. 3. Calculate the CMO CMO = ((Su − Sd) / (Su + Sd)) × 100

When all price moves over the period are upward, Su dominates and the CMO approaches +100. When all moves are downward, Sd dominates and the CMO approaches −100. When up-moves and down-moves are roughly equal, the CMO sits near zero.

Worked example

Assume a simplified 5-period calculation using the following daily closes: 100, 103, 101, 105, 104 and 108.

Up-moves: +3 (103−100), +4 (105−101), +4 (108−104) = Su = 11 Down-moves: +2 (103−101), +1 (105−104) = Sd = 3 CMO = ((11 − 3) / (11 + 3)) × 100 = (8 / 14) × 100 = 57.1

A reading of 57.14 suggests strong positive momentum over the measured period, as upward price changes have outweighed downward changes by a clear margin.

Using the CMO on a price chart

The CMO appears as a sub-panel below the price chart, oscillating between +100 and −100 with a zero centreline. Many traders mark reference levels at +50 and −50 to show overbought and oversold zones, though some use tighter thresholds, such as +25/−25, for more sensitive signals. The zero line is also important because crossings above or below it indicate a shift from net negative to net positive momentum, or the reverse.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the Chande momentum oscillator works in trading

The CMO’s zero-centred scale and sensitivity to raw price momentum make it useful across several trading applications, from trend confirmation to potential reversal analysis.

The zero line as a trend divider

The CMO’s centreline at zero provides a natural dividing line between positive and negative momentum. When the CMO stays above zero, buyers have accounted for more of the recent price moves, suggesting a bullish momentum bias. When it stays below zero, sellers have accounted for more of them, suggesting a bearish bias. Sustained CMO readings above +50 indicate strong upward momentum, while readings below −50 indicate strong downward momentum. Traders often use the zero line as a trend filter, focusing on long signals when the CMO is above zero and short signals when it is below.

Overbought and oversold readings

CMO readings above +50 are generally considered overbought, while readings below −50 are considered oversold. These thresholds are not as rigid as RSI’s 70/30 levels. Some traders adjust them to +40/−40 or +60/−60 depending on the volatility of the instrument being analysed. Overbought and oversold readings do not automatically signal reversals. In strongly trending markets, the CMO can remain at extreme levels for extended periods. These readings are often more useful as potential reversal signals in ranging markets, or when supported by divergence.

Momentum confirmation

When the CMO is rising and positive, it suggests that upward momentum is increasing. In practical terms, prices are making larger or more frequent upward moves than downward ones. A CMO that is positive but falling can warn that momentum is fading, even if price is still moving higher. Similarly, a CMO rising from negative territory towards zero during a downtrend suggests that downward momentum is losing force. A CMO falling from positive territory back towards zero during an uptrend can indicate that bullish momentum is weakening before a price pullback becomes visible.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Chande momentum oscillator settings for different trading styles

Selecting a CMO period involves a trade-off between responsiveness and signal reliability. Shorter periods react faster but can produce more noise, while longer periods are smoother but slower to signal changes.

Setting Typical use Main benefit Main limitation 9–14 periods Short-term and intraday trading Faster response to recent price changes More false signals and zero-line noise 20 periods General momentum analysis and swing trading Balanced responsiveness and smoothing May still lag during fast market moves 30–50 periods Longer-term or position trading Smoother view of momentum direction Slower to reflect turning points

Period selection depends on how the CMO will be used, as well as the instrument and timeframe being analysed. Shorter periods tend to suit intraday momentum signals, while longer periods suit swing and position trading. A demo account provides a way to test different configurations before committing to live trades. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Core Chande momentum oscillator trading strategies

The CMO supports several trading approaches, each using a different aspect of the oscillator’s behaviour – from zero-line crossovers to momentum fading signals.

Zero-line crossover strategy: When the CMO moves above zero, it shows momentum has shifted from negative to positive. When it falls below zero, it shows the opposite. These signals tend to be clearer in trending markets. In choppy markets, they can produce false signals, so traders may use a trend filter, such as a 200-day moving average.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Overbought/oversold reversal strategy : In ranging markets, readings above +50 or below -50 can suggest momentum is stretched. Traders may wait for the CMO to turn back towards zero before considering a reversal setup. Price action, such as a rejection at resistance or support, can add further context.

: In ranging markets, readings above +50 or below -50 can suggest momentum is stretched. Traders may wait for the CMO to turn back towards zero before considering a reversal setup. Price action, such as a rejection at resistance or support, can add further context. Momentum fade strategy : If price makes new highs while the CMO falls from above +50, upward momentum may be slowing. Traders may use this as a reason to review existing long exposure, rather than enter new long positions. The reverse can happen when price makes new lows while the CMO rises from below -50, suggesting downward momentum may be weakening.

: If price makes new highs while the CMO falls from above +50, upward momentum may be slowing. Traders may use this as a reason to review existing long exposure, rather than enter new long positions. The reverse can happen when price makes new lows while the CMO rises from below -50, suggesting downward momentum may be weakening. CMO moving average crossover : Some traders apply a short-term moving average, often a 9-period exponential moving average (EMA), to the CMO. A CMO move above its moving average can suggest accelerating upward momentum, while a move below can suggest slowing momentum. This can help reduce noise compared with raw CMO readings.

: Some traders apply a short-term moving average, often a 9-period exponential moving average (EMA), to the CMO. A CMO move above its moving average can suggest accelerating upward momentum, while a move below can suggest slowing momentum. This can help reduce noise compared with raw CMO readings. Divergence strategy: Divergence compares price action with the CMO. Bullish divergence occurs when price makes a lower low but the CMO makes a higher low, suggesting selling pressure may be weakening. Bearish divergence occurs when price makes a higher high but the CMO makes a lower high, suggesting buying pressure may be fading.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Divergence signals require patience. A CMO divergence can persist for several candles before price reverses. Entering immediately on divergence without waiting for a confirming price signal, such as a bearish candlestick, a trendline break or a failed new high, increases the risk of premature entry.

Combining the Chande momentum oscillator with other indicators

The CMO works best when its momentum readings are placed in context. Other indicators can help provide trend direction, price extremes, or additional momentum confirmation.

RSI The CMO and RSI are closely related because both measure the relative strength of upward versus downward price moves. However, they use different scales and calculations. When both the CMO and RSI agree – for example, when both show overbought or oversold conditions, or both diverge from price in the same direction – the convergence of two independent momentum measures can strengthen the signal. Disagreement between CMO and RSI can suggest a noisy or ambiguous momentum environment where caution is warranted.

MACD MACD provides trend and momentum confirmation from a different analytical angle than the CMO. A MACD bullish crossover occurring while the CMO crosses above zero from negative territory provides two separate signals that momentum may be shifting to the upside. This combination may reduce the probability of a false signal compared with either indicator alone. MACD can be particularly useful for confirming CMO zero-line crossovers in markets where the CMO tends to move frequently around zero.

Moving averages A simple moving average, particularly the 200-day moving average, can serve as a trend filter for CMO signals. When price is above a rising 200-day moving average, traders may focus on bullish CMO signals, such as crossings above zero, recoveries from oversold territory or bullish divergence. Short signals from the CMO that appear while the broader trend is bullish, with price above the 200-day moving average, may be filtered out. This can reduce the number of trades taken against the primary trend direction.

Bollinger Bands® Combining the CMO with Bollinger Bands® links momentum to price’s relationship with its volatility range. When price touches the lower Bollinger Band and the CMO is at or below −50, the pairing suggests both an extreme price extension and extreme negative momentum. In ranging markets, these conditions have historically appeared before mean-reversion bounces. The opposite applies when price touches the upper Bollinger Band and the CMO is above +50. In both cases, the signal is stronger when the broader market context supports a range-bound setup.

Each tool in this section addresses a gap in what the CMO provides on its own, whether that is trend direction, price-level significance, or volatility context. Using the CMO as one layer in a multi-indicator approach can produce more selective signals than relying on the oscillator alone.

Advanced Chande momentum oscillator techniques

Beyond the standard applications, experienced traders use the CMO to extract additional information about trend character, signal quality, and multi-timeframe alignment.

Use the absolute CMO value to gauge trend strength. When the CMO stays far from zero, positive or negative momentum may be more dominant. This can suggest a stronger trend rather than a ranging market.

When the CMO stays far from zero, positive or negative momentum may be more dominant. This can suggest a stronger trend rather than a ranging market. Watch for readings clustered around zero. If the CMO moves tightly around zero, upward and downward price moves may be broadly balanced. This can suggest a more range-bound or directionless market.

If the CMO moves tightly around zero, upward and downward price moves may be broadly balanced. This can suggest a more range-bound or directionless market. Use the CMO to help choose a trading style. Stronger absolute readings may support trend-following approaches, while readings near zero may point to mean-reversion conditions.

Stronger absolute readings may support trend-following approaches, while readings near zero may point to mean-reversion conditions. Apply a moving average to smooth the CMO. Some traders add a 9-period exponential moving average (EMA) to the CMO itself, creating a signal line similar to the MACD signal line.

Some traders add a 9-period exponential moving average (EMA) to the CMO itself, creating a signal line similar to the MACD signal line. Track CMO and signal-line crossovers. A move above the signal line may suggest accelerating upward momentum, while a move below it may suggest slowing momentum.

A move above the signal line may suggest accelerating upward momentum, while a move below it may suggest slowing momentum. Use smoothing to filter market noise. A signal line can make the CMO easier to read on noisy instruments, where raw readings may create too many short-term signals.

A signal line can make the CMO easier to read on noisy instruments, where raw readings may create too many short-term signals. Compare CMO readings across timeframes. For example, traders may use weekly and daily charts together to see whether shorter-term momentum aligns with the broader trend.

For example, traders may use weekly and daily charts together to see whether shorter-term momentum aligns with the broader trend. Treat aligned signals with more confidence. If the weekly CMO is above zero and the daily CMO also turns positive, this may suggest stronger momentum alignment.

If the weekly CMO is above zero and the daily CMO also turns positive, this may suggest stronger momentum alignment. Be cautious with counter-trend signals. If the daily CMO moves against the weekly CMO direction, some traders may filter out the signal or treat it with lower confidence.

Risk management with the Chande momentum oscillator

The CMO provides momentum context that can inform stop placement, position sizing and the avoidance of high-risk entry conditions. It does not remove the risk of loss, and it should not be used in isolation.

Stop-loss placement

The CMO does not prescribe stop-loss levels directly. It provides momentum context, not price levels. Traders typically set stop-losses using price-based references, such as below the most recent swing low for long positions, or above the most recent swing high for short positions. The CMO can still inform the timing of a stop review. For example, if a long position is open and the CMO falls back below zero, this signals a deterioration in momentum that may warrant a review of the stop, even if price has not yet breached an obvious support level. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Position sizing in different momentum environments

In high-momentum environments, where the CMO is consistently above +50 or below −50, price may move more directionally. Some traders adjust position size in confirmed high-momentum environments, while still keeping total exposure within their risk-management rules. In low-momentum, range-bound environments, where the CMO oscillates around zero, traders may use smaller position sizes and more conservative targets. Mean-reversion moves can be shorter, while trends may be less sustained.

Avoiding chasing extreme readings

One common risk management error is entering a trade simply because the CMO has reached an extreme reading. For example, buying when the CMO is at +90 assumes a reversal is imminent, but extreme CMO readings can persist in trending markets. A CMO reading of +90 does not guarantee that the +100 maximum will not be reached, or that the indicator will not remain elevated for several more candles. Traders who use extreme readings often wait for the CMO to begin moving away from the extreme, rather than acting as soon as the level is reached.

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